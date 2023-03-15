Saudi Arabia will not sell oil to price-limiting countries

Riyadh will not sell oil to countries that impose a price ceiling on Saudi supplies. This was stated on March 14 by the Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud in an interview with the publication energy intelligence. Thus, he commented on the NOPEC (No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels Act) anti-cartel bill, which suggests that the US government will be able to file antitrust lawsuits against OPEC members and their partners.

“If Saudi oil exports come under restrictions, we will not sell oil to any country that imposes a price ceiling on our supplies, and we will reduce oil production. I won’t be surprised if others (states – Ed.) do the same,” he said.

According to the minister, the adoption of the bill will lead to an imbalance of supply and demand in the oil market. In addition, he criticized the policy of limiting oil prices, as it provokes volatility in the markets and slows down the development of the industry.

“I am forced to repeat my position, which I officially stated back in August and September, and which boils down to the fact that such a policy (restrictions on oil prices. – Ed.) Will inevitably aggravate market instability and volatility and negatively affect the oil industry,” he said.

As the minister noted, OPEC+ has made every effort and achieved success in ensuring the stability of the global energy market.

Earlier, on March 6, Saudi Arabia, contrary to experts’ forecasts, raised March oil prices for Asia, Europe and the United States. The price of Arab Light for European buyers increased by $2 per barrel, for the US – by 30 cents, for Asian countries – by 20 cents.

On February 4, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud said that the sanctions policy that is spreading to the global energy market could cause a restriction in energy supplies.

On October 5, OPEC+ members agreed to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day starting in November, extending the deal until the end of 2023. Despite the energy crisis and rising energy prices in other regions, this step was supported by all members of the alliance, including Russia.

The decision caused dissatisfaction with the American administration, which demanded an increase in oil production. So, in response, US Senator Chris Murphy said that after the Saudis sided with Russia and OPEC +, President Biden should “reconsider relations with Saudi Arabia.”

President Joe Biden on October 12 announced US action on Saudi Arabia following the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production as it shows Saudi Arabia is aligning its energy policy with Russia.

On October 17, Financial Times journalist Andrew England pointed out that if US President Joe Biden decides to implement his threats, including banning arms sales and reconsidering security cooperation, Washington could lose a valuable ally in the Middle East. However, the author noted that due to the policy of the American leader, the allied relations between Washington and Riyadh are now under threat.

The position of the Saudi Arabian authorities stressed that the decision taken by OPEC + was based solely on economic considerations. Riyadh denied Washington’s accusations that it supports Moscow while Western countries intend to reduce dependence on energy resources from the Russian Federation.