Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal bid ‘record’ 300 million euros for Kylian Mbappe

Arguably the best goalscorer in the world at the moment, kilian mbappe There is such a person who has been in headlines for the last few weeks. French player’s own club over contract status Paris Saint Germain dispute with. While Mbappe is looking to leave the club in 2024 as a free agent. PSG are keen to either extend his contract or sell him to the highest bidder in the current transfer window. As the impasse over the situation continues, the French club have reportedly received a record bid of €300 million from Saudi Arabia for the highly sought-after forward.

300 million euro bid confirmed



Saudi club Al Hilal have been given permission to hold talks with Kylian Mbappe after Paris Saint-Germain made a record 300 million euro ($333 million) bid, a source familiar with the development told AFP news agency on Monday. The Riyadh-based club has made a formal offer by letter, but such a transfer can only be done with the consent of Mbappe, who has never expressed interest in moving to the booming Saudi league, the source said.

Mbappe created history, became the highest goalscorer for Paris Saint-Germain

Club gets permission to talk to Mbappe



The source said that PSG have given permission for Al Hilal to hold talks with Kylian Mbappe over a €300 million transfer. Mbappe has one year left on his contract with PSG, who want him to leave now rather than go for nothing next summer. But Mbappe is refusing to sign a new contract and the French champions believe he has already sealed a deal to move to Real Madrid next year. Even football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the League One giants have received a bid of this stature from Al-Hilal.

EXCL: Al Hilal have submitted a formal bid to Paris Saint-Germain in order to open talks for Kylian Mbappé. Understand it’s worth €300m — record fee.No talks on player side.⚪️ PSG remain convinced that Mbappé has already agreed terms with Real Madrid with contract ready. pic.twitter.com/yeDu5AQr6E

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2023



Doubt on going to Saudi club



However, it seems quite impossible to see a player like Mbappe going to a Saudi Arabian club at a time when his career is on the upswing. A few days ago, PSG decided to leave Kylian Mbappe out of their squad for the pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea, raising further doubts over the forward’s future at the French champions. PSG did not give a reason for the French captain’s ouster but Mbappe, 24, has said he is ruling out signing a new contract.

Agreement with PSG will end next year



His exclusion from the tour has fueled fresh speculation that he could leave to join Real Madrid ahead of next season. Real Madrid has been keen to sign this player for a long time. Many people believe that some kind of agreement has already been reached between the two sides. Mbappe’s current PSG contract expires next summer but has the option of extending it for a year.

PSG’s all-time top goal scorer in 2022-23

On 13 August 2022, Mbappe scored his first goal of the season for PSG in a 5–2 home win over Montpellier after missing the first penalty in the match. Eight days later, he scored his first hat-trick of the season in a 7–1 victory over Lille. His first goal in the match was completed in eight seconds, the second fastest ever goal in League One history. Mbappe scored twice in PSG’s opening Champions League match against Juventus, securing a 2–1 home win for the Parisians. On 11 October, he scored a penalty in a 1–1 Champions League draw at home to Benfica, making him the leading goalscorer for PSG in European competitions with 31 goals.

Won Player of the Year award for four consecutive seasons



On 23 January 2023, Mbappe became the first PSG player to score five goals in a match, defeating Page de Cassel 7–0 in the Coupe de France round of 32. In which a ten-minute hat-trick was also included. On 26 February, Mbappe scored two goals and assisted on another. In that match, PSG defeated Marseille 3–0 in Le Classique. He thus became the club’s joint all-time top goalscorer with 200 goals and equaled Edinson Cavani’s record. In the next match, Mbappe scored his 201st goal in a 4–2 victory over Nantes and became the club’s leading scorer. He finished the League One campaign with 29 goals and finished as top scorer for the fifth season in a row. Mbappe ended the season with the League One Player of the Year award for the fourth consecutive season.