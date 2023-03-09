Saudi minister visits Moscow after Kyiv

March 9 - BLiTZ. Ten days after visiting Kyiv, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan, flew to Moscow. The Minister confirmed the fact that Riyadh is ready to make efforts to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Kommersant reports.

Following the talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Faisal bin Farhan first of all focused on the topic of Ukraine.

There has also been unexpected activity in business ties, experts say. For information, earlier in 2022, trade fell to $1.6 billion.

According to the Saudi foreign minister, Riyadh sees no signs of a cessation of hostilities anytime soon. He also stressed that he “sees no room for real compromise” at the present time. Small initiatives can facilitate the settlement process.

Recall that Russia continues the special operation to demilitarize Ukraine, launched a year ago on February 24.

