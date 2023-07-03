Savan, the favorite month of Mahadev, starts from today, this month Bholenath comes to his in-laws' house, know what is the belief...

Patna: The month of Savan, the favorite of Lord Shiva, is starting on Tuesday in Purvashada Nakshatra and Aindra Yoga. After 19 years, due to Malmas this time, there will be 59 days of Sawan. There will be a total of eight Mondays in this. There will be four in July and four in August. The month of Malmas will be from 18th July to 16th August. Here, the pagodas of the capital Patna are ready for the month of Savan. Cleaning and other preparations have been completed in the temples. They are decorated with colorful lights. Shiva devotees will perform Jalabhishek on Tuesday. In view of the crowd in the temples, the administration has finalized the arrangements.

Bholenath comes to his in-laws house in Sawan

Acharya Rakesh Jha told that the reason for Mahadev loving the month of Sawan is also that Lord Shiva incarnated on earth and went to his in-laws house in the month of Sawan and there he was welcomed with Arghya and Jalabhishek. That’s why Lord Shiva comes to his in-laws house every year in the month of Sawan. This is the best time for the people of earth to get the blessings of Shiva.

Preparations have been completed in the temples

Boring Road Chauraha Shiva Temple, Khajpura Shiva Temple, Panchshiv Temple (Kankarbagh), Jaleshwar Mahadev Temple, Manasa Puran Temple of Vijay Nagar (Hanuman Nagar), Patliputra Sai Temple, all the temples of the capital are decorated with flowers and lights in an attractive way for Shiva devotees. decorated with.

Rudrabhishek will be done in temples

Rudrabhishek of Lord Shiva will start from Tuesday in pagodas and temples. Special preparations have been made for this. Today 45 Shiv devotees will perform Rudrabhishek ritual at Mahavir Mandir located at Patna Junction. It will run from five in the morning to ten in the night in the Mahavir temple.

First Monday on 10, a total of eight in Sawan

Eight Mondays of Sawan

July 10 – First Monday

July 17 – Hariyali Amavasya and second Monday

July 24 – Third Monday

July 31 – Fourth Monday, Pradosh Vrat

August 7 – Fifth Monday

August 14 – Sixth Monday and Som Pradosh Vrat

August 21 – Seventh Monday, Nag Panchami

August 28 – Eighth and last Monday

