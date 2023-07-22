‘Saved the country in Kargil but could not save the honor of the wife’, the pain of the husband of the woman paraded naked

Manipur After the video of two women being paraded naked by a mob came to the fore, the whole country is agitated and demonstrations are being held at various places to protest against the incident. The Narendra Modi government at the Center and the N. Biren Singh government of Manipur are also being continuously attacked regarding this matter. The pressure of resignation on Biren Singh is increasing continuously. Amidst the nationwide uproar, the statement of the military husband of a victim woman has come to the fore. Hearing which you will be shaken inside.

‘Saved the country in Kargil but could not save the honor of his wife’

In Manipur, a video of the cruelty with two women surfaced, in which the husband of one of the victims had protected the country in the Kargil war. Now his statement has come to the fore in this matter. The former soldier, who took part in the Kargil war, lamented that he protected the country, but could not save his wife from humiliation. It is being told that the victim’s husband has served as a Subedar in the Assam Regiment of the Indian Army.

The victim’s husband told the painful story of May 4

The victim’s husband told a Hindi news channel, I fought for the country in the Kargil war and was also posted in Sri Lanka as part of the Indian peacekeeping force. I protected the country, but I am disappointed that after my retirement, I could not protect my home, my wife and fellow villagers… I am sad and depressed. He said that on the morning of May 4, a mob torched several houses in the area, stripped two women naked and forced them to walk on village trails in front of people. The ex-serviceman said the police were present, but did not take any action. I want severe punishment for all those people who burnt houses and humiliated women.

Mamta attacked PM Modi, your heart still hasn’t cried due to Manipur incident

Painful statement of the victim woman also came to the fore

Meanwhile, one of the women victims seen in the video told a news portal that she was asked by some people to ‘lie down’ in a field. She said, three persons surrounded me…. One of them said to rape her, but they did not do so. The woman said that she was lucky that they did not rape her. The woman said, he put his hands on my chest.

Four people were arrested in the case

The four accused arrested in the case of stripping two women in Manipur have been sent to police custody for 11 days. Police said that a court in Thoubal district has sent the four accused to police custody till July 31.

protest from street to parliament

Protests are going on from the road to the Parliament regarding the Manipur video issue. Echoes of Manipur violence were heard in the monsoon session of Parliament for the second consecutive day as no legislative business could be transacted in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha due to heavy ruckus by opposition members demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement and discussion on the issue. Opposition parties have stepped up their attack on the Center on the Manipur issue. The Congress demanded that President Draupadi Murmu use his powers to dismiss the state government.

what is the matter

In fact, the video of two tribal women being paraded naked and molested in Manipur surfaced on Wednesday i.e. 18th July. After investigation, it was found that the incident took place on May 4 only. An armed mob of about a thousand people attacked a village in Kangpokpi district and looted houses, set them on fire, killed and paraded two women naked. Manipur is running in the fire of violence since May 3. More than 160 people have been killed and several others injured in the state since violence broke out during the ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ organized on May 3 in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status. The population of the Meitei community in the state is about 53 percent and they mainly live in the Imphal Valley. At the same time, tribals of the Naga and Kuki communities constitute 40 percent of the population and live in the hilly districts.