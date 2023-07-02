Sawan 2023: Baba Anandeshwar’s doors will open every Monday at 2 pm in Sawan, know the time of other pagodas

Kanpur News: In the Kanpur district of the state, enthusiasm is visible among the devotees of Shiva regarding Sawan. Preparations for Sawan have intensified in the pagodas. In the Anandeshwar temple located in Parmat, Kanpur, the doors of the temple will be opened for the devotees from 2 pm on every Monday.

Along with this, the doors of Siddhnath Dham, Jageshwar, Nageshwar, Vankhandeshwar will also open from morning itself after Mangala Aarti. The work of cleanliness in the temples has already started. Rudrabhishek, Jalabhishek and Bhandara will be celebrated in Kanpur throughout the month of Sawan.

Excitement seen in pagodas

Enthusiasm is already visible in the Anandeshwar temple. Here every day after Mangala Aarti, the doors will open in the morning. The gates will be opened for the devotees on Monday and Sunday at 2 pm. On the other hand, Baba’s makeup will be done every day in Sawan in Nageshwar temple located in Nayaganj.

Mahant Prakashanand of the temple told that devotees get decorated here. There is no fixed donation for this. Devotees donate willingly. Along with this, the doors of the Siddhnath temple located in Jajmau will open for the devotees from 5 am. On the first day there will be Jalabhishek of Baba. Rudrabhishek will also be done. There will be special worship on every Monday.

Visit in Sanatan dress

Rudrabhishek will be held at Jageshwar temple located in Nawabganj. Every day the festival will be celebrated. There will be special arrangements for the entry of the devotees. Baba will be decorated. The journey will take place. Cleaning has started for this. Special arrangements will be made for worship on Monday at Vankhandeshwar Temple located in Peerod. Shops will be set up outside the market.

Rudrabhishek programs will be organized. Special arrangements will be made to enter the temple. On the other hand, Mahant Arun Bharti of Anandeshwar temple says that the devotees should visit Baba in eternal clothes. This appeal is being made to the devotees. There is no restriction on the dress from the side of the temple.

