Sawan 2023: Baba Faujdarinath’s court became Shivamay, 35 thousand Kanwariyas offered water from Argha

Basukinath, Adityanath letter: On Tuesday, the eighth day of the State Shravani Mela Festival 2023, there was a crowd of Kanwariyas in Baba Faujdarinath Darbar. Basukinath temple area became Shivamay. On Tuesday at 3:26 am, godlike devotees started offering water through Argha at Baba Faujdarinath. After the official worship, the doors of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple were opened for the queued up Kanwariyas. The temple premises, Shivganga Ghat and the fair complex were full of Kanwariyas. According to the temple management, 35,000 Kanwariyas wished for auspiciousness by offering water in the Argha of Baba Faujdarinath. The temple premises resounded with the praise of Baba. Men and women devotees queued up and offered water to Baba. In the temple premises, the officials allowed the queue of Kanwariyas to enter the sanctum sanctorum smoothly. The reverence, devotion and faith of the Kanwariyas was being created just by seeing them. The queue of Shiva devotees was limited to Sanskar Mandap, Falahari Dharamshala, Q Complex, Shivganga Peed. Shiv devotee Kanwariyas poured Gangajal at the water offering counter near the temple Sankirtanshala. According to the temple management, 2 thousand devotees took advantage of the water offering counter. The water poured here directly falls on the temple sanctum Shivling through pipeline.

Earned Rs 7,35,990

The temple trust committee received an income of Rs 7,35,990 from various sources on Tuesday. Rs 3,70,000 cash was received from various donation boxes in the temple premises and Rs 43,120 cash was received from the sanctum sanctorum Golak. The temple earned 100 grams of silver from Golak and Rs.3,22,870 from other sources and Rs.7,870 from donation receipts. The amount coming out of the donation box and golak was counted in the temple administrative building under the supervision of CCTV and the officer.

1050 Kanwariyas performed early Darshanam

On Tuesday, 1050 devotees offered water to Baba Faujdarinath under the early Darshanam system. Under this arrangement, the temple trust committee earned an income of Rs 3 lakh 15 thousand. Under this, the Kanwariyas have to deduct a coupon of Rs.300 from the temple office. The said devotee gets entry into the temple premises from the temple lion gate. Devotees enter the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and offer water through a special gate located in the temple premises. According to the temple management, Kanwarias are happy with this arrangement. At the same time, a ten gram silver coin was sold. The Kanwariyas expressed happiness over the better arrangements for early Darshanam.

NDRF team active in Sivagangai

NDRF team divers are active in three shifts to prevent any untoward incident in Sivagangai. Kanwarias are offering water to Bholenath by taking a dip of faith in the holy Sivagangai. NDRF teams roam around all the Ghats of Sivagangai and stop any Kanwariyas from moving forward by the danger mark. Due to the team members, Kanwariyas are taking a safe dip in the Ganga from the crowd. Although there is less water in Sivagangai, the NDRF team is preventing the devotees taking a dip in Sivagangai from going towards Patal Mahadev Kund.