Sawan 2023: Be it Kedarnath Temple or Baba Baidyanath Dham, visit these famous Shiva temples in Sawan

Sawan 2023: Kedarnath Temple, UttarakhandKedarnath Temple, Uttarakhand

Kedarnath is considered the holiest place for the followers of Hinduism. The Shivling of the Kedarnath temple located here is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and is counted among the Char Dham and Panch Kedar of Uttaranchal of Hinduism. The temple of Kedarnath is a huge temple built at a height of more than three and a half thousand feet. This temple remains open from April to November.

Sawan 2023: Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Uttar Pradesh

Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Uttar Pradesh

Kashi Vishwanath Temple is located in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Varanasi is also called Kashi and Banaras. This temple is situated on the Dashashwamedh Ghat in Kashi and the river Ganga flows at a short distance. Shiva devotees first bathe in the river Ganges, after that they reach the temple to visit the Jyotirlinga. It is believed that with the blessings of Baba Vishwanath, the door of salvation opens for the devotees and all the wishes of the devotees are fulfilled.

Sawan 2023: Mahakaleshwar, Madhya Pradesh

Mahakaleshwar, Madhya Pradesh

The ‘Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga’ of Lord Shiva is located near Salila Shipra river in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, which is said to be the choice of tourists in India. It is said that even time cannot harm the devotees who visit Mahakaleshwar. It is also considered to be the only valid Shivling of the earth. A huge crowd of tourists is seen here in the month of Sawan.

Sawan 2023: Amarnath Dham, Jammu and Kashmir

Amarnath Dham, Jammu and Kashmir

It is said about Amarnath Dham, located about 145 km from Srinagar, that in this cave Lord Shiva recited the mantra of immortality to Goddess Parvati. It is believed that Lord Shiva himself resides in the Amarnath cave. There is a belief that people get as much merit as visiting 23 holy pilgrimage places just by seeing the snow Shivling inside the Amarnath cave.

Sawan 2023: Vaidyanath Dham, Jharkhand

Vaidyanath Dham, Jharkhand

Baidyanath Dham (Baba Dham) located in Deoghar, Jharkhand is very important and the Kamna Linga here is said to be the most glorified. Instead of Trishul on its peak, there is ‘Panchshul’ which is considered as a protective shield and this is what makes this temple special. Although there is a crowd of devotees here throughout the year, but during Sawan, the whole temple gets colored with Shiva devotees wearing saffron.

Sawan 2023: Lingaraj Temple, Bhubaneswar

Lingaraj Temple, Bhubaneswar

The Lingaraj Temple located in Bhubaneswar is considered a holy place for Hindus and is one of the oldest temples. A sample of excellent workmanship will be seen on each rock of this temple. Its height is 180 feet. Temples of Gauri, Ganesha and Kartikeya are also present in the temple premises. A huge crowd of tourists is seen here in the month of Sawan.

Sawan 2023: Lingaraj Temple, Bhubaneswar

Tarakeshwar Temple, West Bengal

There is a town named Tarakeswar in Hooghly district, 85 kilometers away from Kolkata, where the famous Tarakeswar temple is located. This temple is dedicated to Taraknath, who is a form of Lord Shiva. This temple was found in the forests in ancient times.