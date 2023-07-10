Sawan 2023: Crowds of devotees gathered in pagodas, devotees are doing Jalabhishek since late night in Baba Garibnath temple

Sawan 2023: Today is the first Monday of Sawan. Devotees throng the temples on this occasion. People are doing Jalabhishek on Bholenath. Shravani festival was inaugurated on Sunday afternoon in Muzaffarpur, the city of Baba Garibnath. With this, the two-month-long Sawan fair began. On this occasion, Land Reforms and Revenue Minister Alok Mehta and District In-charge Minister Jitendra Kumar Rai talked about providing all kinds of government facilities to the Kanwariyas. After this, the Kanwariyas danced a lot on the bhajans in the cultural evening organized here.

Jalabhishek on Baba started from 12 o’clock in the night



The Kanwariyas who entered Ramdayalu rested in the tent city built in RDS College. Jalabhishek on Baba Garibnath started from 12 o’clock in the night itself. On the first Monday of Sawan, thousands of Kanwariyas from different areas of the state performed Jalabhishek of Baba Garibnath. Kanwariyas started arriving here from 12 o’clock in the night for Jalabhishek. People did not face any problem in reaching Baba’s court. Kanwariyas performed Jalabhishek in the Arghe outside the temple.

Grand Alliance Legislature Party meeting will be held today under the chairmanship of Nitish Kumar, strategy will be made to deal with the opposition

District administration made concrete arrangements



The head priest of the temple, Pandit Vinay Pathak said that on the first Monday the number of Kanwariyas is less. The preparation of the district administration is good. The members of the Seva Dal are also engaged in their duty. The crowd of Kanwariyas will increase from the second Monday. Baba’s great decoration has been done with flowers here on Monday. Baba Garibnath was decorated with flowers on the first Monday of Sawan. According to the information, after worshiping Baba in the night, Baba was decorated with different types of flowers.

Published By: Sakshi Shiva

Bihar: Cement businessman’s son was gunned down by criminals in Banka, died while being taken to hospital(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7yWrXZulIzY)