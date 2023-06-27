sawan 2023 date 4 july kab se shuru hai shrawan kanwar yatra date rules important sawan end date tv

Sawan 2023 Date: This time Sawan is of two months. There is a special significance of anointing the Shiva Linga with holy water on every day of the entire month of Sawan. Kanwar Yatra takes place in the month of Sawan. Devotees fill holy Ganga water in Kanwar and then perform Jalabhishek of Mahadev with it. Devotees believe that by doing this Lord Shiva gets pleased and blesses them and fulfills their wishes. If you are also going on Kanwar Yatra this year, then you must know and follow the rules related to this yatra, so that Lord Shiva can be pleased and shower his blessings on you. Kanwariyas can start their journey from 4th July this year. According to the Hindu calendar, this year Sawan will be of full 59 days and there will be 8 Mondays in the month of Sawan. Such a monsoon is seen every 19 years. This time the month of Shravan starts from 4th July till 31st August.

Important rules of Kanwar Yatra

Devotees going on Kanwar Yatra should take care of cleanliness.

Kanwar should not be touched without taking a bath.

Nothing made of leather should be used or touched during the Kanwar Yatra.

One should never commit the mistake of keeping Kanwar on the ground in this journey dedicated to Lord Shiva. If you are stopping for routine or rest etc. then keep Kanwar at a higher place.

During the journey, it is seen that some people keep Kanwar on their head, but according to the scriptures, doing so is prohibited.

Keeping Kanwar under any tree or plant is also prohibited.

Along with external cleanliness, purity of mind is also very important in Kanwar Yatra.

Keep your mind clear while traveling and avoid getting into anger or disputes. You should not use inappropriate words.

Spend maximum time in worshiping Shiva during the Kanwar Yatra. During this, chant Bol Bam and Jai Shiv-Shankar as much as possible. You can also chant Shiva mantras.

Kavadis have also been advised to stay away from any kind of intoxication. Consumption of fish, eggs is strictly prohibited. Not only the pilgrims, all Shiva devotees abstain from Tamasic food during the month of Sawan.

For the devotees participating in the Kanwar Yatra, maintaining their faith in Lord Shiva is more important than following the rules.