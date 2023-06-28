sawan 2023 date start when is rakshabandhan nag panchami hariyali teej in sawan see full list of july festival bml

Sawan 2023: This year, Shiva’s favorite month of Sawan is starting from July 4, 2023. Starting from 4th July, this month will end on 31st August. The month of Sawan is considered very special in Hinduism. As soon as this month starts, many fasts and festivals also start. The month of Sawan is not only dedicated to Lord Shiva, but Raksha Bandhan, a symbol of unbreakable love between brothers and sisters, and Hariyali Teej, a major festival of married women, also falls in this month. Apart from this, Mondays of the month of Sawan are considered very special for unmarried girls as well. Due to more months, this time there are total 8 Mondays in Sawan. It is said that by worshiping Lord Shiva in Sawan, girls get desired groom. Along with this, Kanwar Yatra is taken out by the devotees of Shiva in the month of Sawan. In such a situation, many religious festivals are celebrated in Sawan. So let’s see the list of all the fasts and festivals of the month of Sawan…