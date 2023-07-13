Sawan 2023: Demand for green bangles increased in the markets of Bihar, exports from this district to other states

Bihar News: In the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar, there is a famous Lahti market of the country. It is known that green bangles are becoming the choice of women in Sawan. Islampur Mandi of the city, famous for Lahthi industry, is also known for green glass bangles. Glass bangles are not made here, but apart from various districts of North Bihar, glass bangles are supplied to Delhi, Mumbai and other metropolitan cities from here. Since green bangles are the choice of women in Sawan, big wood businessmen here get green glass bangles from Faridabad.

Lahthi’s business worth crores

After this, supplies are made from here to other districts and states. Being a wooden industry, trading of glass bangles like cloth is done from here. Bangles are also supplied along with Lahthi in other states. If the businessmen here are to be believed, then the business of green bangles and sticks in Sawan is about five crores. This includes green bangles worth four crores and sticks worth two crores.

Business of green bangles increased due to Kanwariyas



The business of green bangles also increases in Sawan due to Kanwariyas. About three lakh Kanwariyas come to the Garibnath temple in Muzaffarpur to perform Jalabhishek in Sawan. Most of the Kavanriyas go shopping for bangles and sticks after worshiping Baba. Due to this, the business of Islampur Lahti Mandi increases a lot. Apart from this, orders from other places, many platforms of online market and shopkeepers’ websites also sell well green colored sticks and bangles.

Preparation for the market is done three months in advance

Preparation starts three months in advance for the market of bangles and sticks in Sawan. About two thousand artisans in the city are engaged in the manufacture of sticks. Apart from this, consignments of bangles also start arriving from Firozabad. Lahthi seller Mo Suleman told that the preparation for Sawan starts from the time of marriage. Orders for bangles and sticks start coming from other states as well. Artisans work day and night to make sticks for Sawan.

Good business happens in Sawan

The business of bangles and sticks is very good in Sawan. Businessmen tell that they start preparing for it two-three months in advance. The biggest thing is that glass bangles are made in Firozabad, but Islampur Mandi is also a big center for its wholesale and retail market. The business here is very good in Lagna and Sawan.

‘Glass bangles boosted the market’

Artisans say that the arrival of glass bangles from Firozabad has given a big boost to the market here. Here now glass bangles are being mixed and given the form of a bracelet. The artisans here are carving bangles. The glass bracelets made here are also getting a good market. In the coming time, Islampur Mandi will also be recognized as Glass bracelet.

Special importance of green color in Sawan

It is known that green colored bangles have special importance in the month of Sawan. This time it is 59 days of Sawan. Crowds of devotees can be seen in pagodas. This month is also considered special for women’s makeup. Along with green bangles, other things of this color also have special importance. In this month greenery is seen everywhere. The weather becomes pleasant with rain.

Bangle business increased in Sawan

According to belief, there is a deep relation between green color and Sawan. The weather becomes pleasant after the summer rains. Green color is considered the color of nature. It is said that there is a deep connection between Lord Bholenath and nature. Things like Dhatura, Belpatra, Bhang are offered in their worship. It is of green color only. For this reason also green color has special importance. Women worship Lord Shankar in the month of Sawan. During this she wears a green saree. Also wears bangle. This is the reason why the demand for bangles has increased across the state. Along with this, the business of bangles has also increased.