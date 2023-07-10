Sawan 2023: Devotees engrossed in worshiping Shiva in Sawan, pagodas of Patna echoing with Har Har Mahadev

On Monday, on the first Monday of Sawan Krishna Ashtami, echoes of ‘Har-Har Mahadev’ were heard in all the temples and houses of Sanatanis in the capital since early morning. Devotees of Shiva wished for happiness and prosperity by performing Jalabhishek on Shivling. This process continued for the whole day. In the evening, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati were worshiped after duly worshiping in the temples.

Shiva devotees put attendance from morning to evening

Shiva devotees marked their attendance at the Khajpura Shiv Temple located on Bailey Road from early morning till late evening on the first Monday. From morning till 12 noon, people performed Jalabhishek by standing in a queue. Police force was deployed to control the crowd. Similarly, Panch Shiv Mandir located in Kankarbagh, Shiv Mandir (Boring Road Crossroads), Panch Shiv Mandir (Boring Canal Road), Shri Shankar Sthan Darshaniya (Rajapur), Daneshwar Nath Mahadev Shiv Mandir (Board Office) etc. started late in the morning for Jalabhishek. By evening the devotees of Shiva have started coming and going.

In association with Revati Nakshatra, the ghostly Lord Shankar was worshipped.

Acharya Rakesh Jha said that on Monday, on the first Monday of the month of Shravan, in conjunction with Revati Nakshatra, the ghostly Lord Shankar was worshipped. Mangala Gauri was also worshiped today and along with it the fasting of sixteen Mondays also started. A rare coincidence of Hariyali Amavasya is taking place on 17th July, the second Monday of the month of Sawan. Devotees started Rudrabhishek, Parthiv Pujan, Rudarchan, Jalabhishek and Kanwad Yatra in the worship of Shiva.

500 Gangotri Gangajal bottles sold in post offices

On the first Monday, more than five hundred Gangotri Ganga water bottles were sold in major post offices of capital Patna. The Department of Posts had set up special counters for this especially in post offices like Bankipur, Patna GPO, Lohia Nagar, Patliputra etc. Patna Division’s Senior Postal Superintendent Rajdev Prasad told that more than hundred Gangotri Ganga water has been sold from Bankipur post office. The sales officer of Patna GPO told that more than 150 bottles have been sold on Sunday and Monday together.

44 devotees performed Rudrabhishek in Mahavir temple

A total of 44 devotees performed Rudrabhishek on the first Monday at the famous Mahavir temple in Patna. The ritual of Rudrabhishek went on from 5 am to 10 pm on the ancient Shivling. While the Rudrabhishek of Lord Bholenath was performed from 11 am to 10 pm on the Shivling located near the sanctum sanctorum with two deities of Hanumanji. Here from 5 am to 11 am about 15 thousand devotees queued up and performed Jalabhishek on the Shivling. Acharya Kishore Kunal, secretary of Mahavir Mandir Nyas, told that worship of Lord Shankar and Rudrabhishek have special importance in Sawan.

Thousands of people bathed in the Ganges and worshiped

On the first Monday of the month of Shravan, a huge crowd of devotees thronged the Umanath temple located on the north bank of the Ganges. Thousands of Shiva devotees bathed in the Ganges and performed Jalabhishek on the Shivling at all the three Ganges Ghats of Umanath. During this a long queue of devotees was seen. Elaborate security arrangements were made.

11 thousand devotees offered water in Patna city

Om Jai Shiv Omkara, Jai Shiv Omkara, Brahma Vishnu Sada Shiv Ardhangi Dhara, Jai Shiv Sarikhe Mangal Aarti with Mangal Aarti at 4 o’clock in the Brahm Muhurta. Went. In the holy month of Shiva worship, on the first Monday of Savan, more than 522 years old Gaurishankar temple located at Gaighat had gathered till noon for Jalabhishek in Shivalaya. The secretary of the temple Vishwanath Chowdhary told that about 11 thousand devotees performed Jalabhishek and darshan worship.

Apart from this, Baba Mukteshwarnath Temple Tarni Prasad Lane, Patneshwar Temple Sadikpur, Brass Mahadev Ji Jhaoganj, Tilkeshwarnath Temple, Shiv Temple Paton Ki Bagh, Paschim Darwaza Shiv Temple, Alkhia Baba Temple, Sri Sri Vishwanath Hanuman Sai Temple located in Hamam, Ghagha Ghat Shiv The temple, Surya Narayan Mandir Balu Ghat, Ranighat Bhuteshwarnath, Shaktipeeth Badi Patan Devi and Siddhapeeth Chhoti Patan Devi Temple along with pagodas were engaged in other Shiva temples. Crowds of devotees started arriving in the temples for offering prayers, carrying Akshat, Belpatra, flowers and other worship material in the worship plate.

Devotees gathered in Baba Biteshwar Nath temple

A huge crowd gathered on the first Monday in the famous Baba Biteshwar Nath temple located in Bihta block and various pagodas of the block. A crowd of devotees was seen from around 3:30 in the morning to offer water. More than 20 thousand devotees performed Jalabhishek on Baba Biteshwar Nath on the first Monday.

Sawan’s first Monday today, 16 women thronged to buy makeup, know the importance and beliefs

Crowd of devotees gathered as soon as the doors opened

On the first Monday of Sawan, long queues of devotees were seen in the city of Bhole, Shri Gaurishankar Baikunthnath Temple since morning to offer water. After bathing in the Ganges, devotees took holy water and performed worship and water abhishek in the temple. Devotees were reaching the temple premises by train and road from Sunday evening itself. In view of the crowd, special security arrangements were made at the temple. On the first Monday, 25 thousand devotees performed Jalabhishek.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3gUfSlBB4eQ) hindi news