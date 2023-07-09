sawan 2023 devotees going to deoghar with gangajal from ajgaibinath dham know its importance sxz

Sawan 2023: The river Ganga is considered sacred in India. Ganga river is also worshipped. The stream of river Ganges flows in all the four directions. But, Uttarwahini Ganga is considered to be of special importance. Baba Bholenath also loves the water of Uttarwahini Ganga very much. There are two places in India where the northern Ganga flows. Along with Kashi Vishwanath of Uttar Pradesh, it flows in Sultanganj Ajgaibinath Dham of Bihar. Uttarwahini Ganga flowing in Ajgaibinath Dham located in Sultanganj of Bhagalpur has mythological significance. The holy month of Sawan is going on. Lakhs of devotees from country and abroad are reaching Sultanganj. Understand the importance of Dham through this video in the month of Sawan.