sawan 2023 do these measures in sawan and get prosperity happiness rjl

Sawan Shivratri Remedy: The holy month of Sawan is going on and this time for the worship of Lord Bholenath, Sawan will be for 2 months. The dates of Monday fast, Sawan Pradosh fast and Sawan Shivratri falling in the month of Sawan have special significance. It is a belief that by worshiping Bholenath on these dates and taking measures, one gets relief from all kinds of sufferings and all kinds of wishes are fulfilled. This year, the great festival of Sawan Shivratri is on 15th July. With this, Vriddhi Yoga is being formed on Sawan Shivratri. Due to the formation of auspicious yoga, worshiping Lord Shiva on Sawan Shivratri gives double the fruit. In astrology, by doing some measures on Sawan Shivratri, happiness and prosperity reside in a person’s life and one gets freedom from many types of planetary defects. Let us know which remedies prove effective on the day of Sawan Shivratri.