Sawan 2023: How will Baba’s Jalabhishek be done on the first Monday of Sawan? The water of Subarnarekha river is polluted

Namkum, Rajesh Verma: On the first Monday of Sawan, preparations were made on the banks of Swarnarekha river in Namkum. After the inspection by the Deputy Commissioner on Saturday, the Municipal Corporation cleaned both the banks of the river on Sunday. The Corporation has made arrangements for light and water for the convenience of the Kavandis. Police forces have been deployed. A water urn and a shop for worship material has also been set up nearby. On the other hand, many people here have expressed concern about the polluted water of the river.

river water stinks

The water of Subarnarekha river has become polluted. The color of the water has turned black, due to which foul smell emanates. There is a lot of white foam in the water due to mixing of chemicals coming out of the factories yesterday. Before going to the hill temple, the devotees from the entire capital and rural areas take bath in the river and take water in the urn and go for Jalabhishek. Water has been arranged from the tanker for the devotees to take bath, but it is compulsion to carry contaminated river water for Jalabhishek. After the inspection on Saturday, the Deputy Commissioner took stock of the river. Describing the water of the river as contaminated, he had also talked about providing water tankers by the Municipal Corporation for the bathing of the Kanwariyas. On Sunday, three tankers of water were brought to the river, but three tankers are less for hundreds of Shiva devotees.

Devotees coming from the city reach the river through the over bridge from Lowadih, Chutiya and Durga Soren Chowk. Despite this, darkness has spread on all the main roads. It is dark from Lowadih to Shani Mandir railway line and from Durga Soren Chowk to the river via the over bridge. Street lights are on but not lit.

railway line big challenge

Most of the Kanwarias who come to bathe in the river reach the river by crossing the railway line located behind the Shani temple. A few days back that route has been closed by the railways, so crossing the line is a big challenge. Police force has been deployed by the administration, but during the movement of trains, the Kanwariyas themselves will have to take precautions. There is not enough lighting around the line as well.

