Sawan 2023: Inundation of Kanwariyas gathered at Ganga Ghat on Nag Panchami, more than 25 thousand Kanwariyas left with Ganga water

Sultanganj: On the fourth day of the world famous Shravani fair, Nag Panchami, the Panchami date of Shravan Krishna Paksha, a flood of Kanwariyas gathered in Sultanganj on Friday. Kanwariyas had to face trouble in the humid summer. The crowd remained less in the afternoon due to strong sunlight at Ganga Ghat. Crowd was seen at Ganga Ghat in the morning and evening. On Friday, Kanwariya left for Babanagari from Sultanganj from the states of Assam, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat etc.

More than 25 thousand Kanwarias left for Babadham

Thousands of Kanwariyas offered prayers at Ajgaibinath temple on Friday. After this, took water and left for Babadham. The water level of Ganga continues to rise. According to the official figures, 18 thousand 368 general Kanwariyas including 175 postal bombs left for Babadham with Ganga water. This is the figure till 4 in the evening, while a large number of Kanwarias left on foot and in vehicles from late evening till night. More than 25 thousand Kanwariyas left for Babadham. In the late evening grand Mahaarti of Ganga and cultural program was done.

Siwan’s woman including two people injured

Here, in Dumka, two people including woman Kanwariya were injured in different road accidents. With the help of the local people, the injured have been admitted to Phulo Jhano Medical College Hospital. In the first accident, near Haripur village of Mufassil police station area on Dumka-Bhagalpur main road, a woman Kanwariya was seriously injured after being hit by a Bolero. The injured Maya Kunwar is a resident of Perauli village under Basantpur police station area of ​​Siwan district. Other Kanwariyas told that she had come to Basukinath with about 55 Kanwariyas by bus. From here she was going to Tarapith to worship. Got down from the bus to get water near Haripur. During that time, she was seriously injured after being hit by a Bolero coming from the opposite direction. After the accident, the driver fled from the spot with the Bolero. The second accident took place in Shikaripada. The foreman was seriously injured after falling from the top of the ballast laden truck. The injured Uday Thakur is a resident of Shyam Bazar of Bounsi police station area under Banka district.

