Sawan 2023: ‘Om Jai Shiv Omkara’ Read Shiva Chalisa and Aarti on every Monday of Sawan, Mahadev will be happy

Shiv Ji Aarti: The month of Sawan is considered very sacred. Today is the first Monday of Adhikamas. Sawan month and Purushottam month (Adhikamas/Malmas) are together after 19 years. That’s why this time the importance of the month of Sawan has increased even more. In such a situation, while worshiping Lord Shiva, do aarti of Lord Shiva. By this you get the full fruit of worship. Let’s read Shiv Chalisa and Shivji’s Aarti…

Aarti of Lord Shiva

Jai Shiv Omkara Om Jai Shiv Omkara.

Brahma Vishnu always Shiva half stream ॥ Om Jai Shiva… ॥

Ekanan Chaturanan Panchanan Raje.

Hansanan Garudasan Vrishvahan Saje ॥ Om Jai Shiva… ॥

Two sides, four quadrilaterals, ten sides, ati sohe.

Tribhuvan Jan Mohe who is in the form of Triguna ॥ Om Jai Shiva… ॥

Akshamala Banmala Rundamala Dhari.

Chandan Mrigamad Sohai Bhale Shashidhari ॥ Om Jai Shiva… ॥

Shwetambar Pitambar Baghambar Ange.

Sankadik Garunadik Bhootadik Sange ॥ Om Jai Shiva… ॥

Kamandalu Chakra Trishul Dharta in the middle of tax.

The creator of the world, the destroyer of the world. Om Jai Shiva… ॥

Brahma Vishnu Sadashiv knows irrationality.

These three are united in the Pranavakshar. Om Jai Shiva… ॥

Vishwanath Virajat Nandi Brahmachari in Kashi.

The daily rise of indulgence and attachment to glory is very heavy. Om Jai Shiva… ॥

Aarti of Trigun Shivji which can be sung by any male.

Says Shivanand Swami get desired fruit ॥ Om Jai Shiva… ॥

Jai Shiv Omkara Har Om Shiv Omkara.

Brahma Vishnu Sadashiv Adhangi Dhara ॥ Om Jai Shiva Omkara… ॥

Rules for reciting Shiv Chalisa

To recite Shiv Chalisa, wake up in Brahmamuhurt and take bath.

After this, wear clean clothes and sit facing east.

Light a ghee lamp before starting the lesson.

After that keep Gangajal mixed in clean water in a copper pot.

Before starting the recitation of Shiv Chalisa, chant Shloka of Shri Ganesh.

After this start reciting Shiv Chalisa.

Shiv Chalisa

, Doha

Jai Ganesh Girija Suvan, Mangal Mool Sujan.

Where do you say Ayodhyadas, I give you the boon of fearlessness.

, चौपै।

Hail Girija Pati Deen Dayala.

Always taking care of the children.

Bhal Chandrama Sohat Nike.

Kanan Kundal of Hawthorn.

Ang gaur shir gang bahaye.

Apply alkali to the shaved body.

Baghambar sleeps in clothes and skin.

Dekhi ko image naag man mohe ॥

Maina Matu ki Hawe Dulari.

Beautiful image of left body.

Kar trishul sohat image heavy.

Kart is always enemy decaying ॥

Where is Nandi Ganesh sleeping?

Like the lotus in the middle of the ocean.

Karthik Shyam and Ganrau.

Or don’t caste the image.

Devan called whenever he went.

Only then, Lord, you are the remover of sorrow.

Did nuisance Tarak Bhari.

Devan sab mili tumhi juhari ॥

You send the conspiracy immediately.

Lavnimesh maham mari gayayu ॥

You Jalandhar Asura Samhara.

Suyash, your famous world.

War broke out with Tripurasur.

Everyone was saved by your grace.

Did Bhagirath heavy then.

Purab Pratigya Tasu Purari ॥

Don’t have anyone like you.

The servant always praises.

The name of Vedas is glorified.

Couldn’t find the eternal difference.

The flame in the period of churning.

Jarat Surasur is in trouble.

Some kind of mercy helped me.

Where was the name Neelkanth then?

Worship Ramchandra Jab Keenha.

Vibhishan Dinha, the lank of victory.

The stripes are happening in Sahas Kamal.

Some exams are over only then.

May God keep one lotus.

Lotus eyes worshiped and slept.

Prabhu Shankar saw difficult devotion.

If you are happy, you have given the desired groom.

Jai Jai Jai eternal imperishable.

Please bless everyone’s Ghatvasi.

The evil gross persecutes every day.

May I be confused, I may not be at peace.

Call on Nath in Trahi Trahi.

This is the opportunity to save me.

Let the Trishul kill the enemy.

Get out of trouble

Mother and father are all brothers.

No one asks in distress.

Swami, your hope is one.

Aayi Harhu Mam, the crisis is heavy.

Never give money to poor people .

Whoever checks, gets the result.

Let me perform some rituals of yours.

I am sorry Nath, now it is our fault.

Shankar is the destroyer of trouble.

Destruction of obstacles due to auspiciousness.

Yogi Yeti Muni should meditate.

Sharad Narad head ninth.

Namo Namo Jai Namah Shivay.

Sur Brahmadik could not cross.

Whoever recites this, pleases.

Shambhu Sahai happens on this.

Debts whoever the officer is.

Recite so holy Hari.

I wish without having a son.

Surely Shiva Prasad was there only.

Bring Pandit Trayodashi.

Get home carefully.

Always observe Trayodashi fast.

So that the body is not in pain.

Offer incense lamp naivedya.

Recite the lesson in front of Shankar.

The sins of births are removed.

Find your final abode in Shivpur.

Where is Ayodhyadas your hope?

I know all my sorrows are mine.

, Doha

Let’s recite Chalisa in the morning after doing Nitta Naam.

You fulfill my wish, Jagdish.

Magasar Chhathi Hemant season, Samvat Chausath Jaan.

Astuti Chalisa Shivhi, Complete Keen Kalyan ॥

Sawan Somwar 2022: Third Sawan Monday today, worship Shiva with this method, last Monday of Shravan month on August 8

Sawan Monday Rituals

After getting up early in the morning after taking bath etc wear clean clothes.

Perform Jalabhishek of Lord Shiva in the temple.

After this light the lamp.

Abhishek all the deities with Ganges water.

Offer Ganges water and milk to Shivling.

Offer flowers to Lord Shiva.

Offer bel patra to Lord Shiva.

Make sure to offer Akshat, Gandh, flowers, incense, lamp, milk, Panchamrit, Belpatra, Bhang, Dhatura etc. to Lord Shiva.

Keep chanting ‘Om Namah Shivay’ mantra continuously while doing Abhishek with Panchamrit.

Perform aarti of Lord Shiva and also offer bhog.

Meditate more and more on Lord Shiva on this day.