Sawan 2023: On the first Monday of Sawan, the grand Mahaarti of Pahadi Baba with 101 lamps, the campus echoed with the chanting of Bol Bam

Ranchi: On the first Monday of Sawan, near the main gate of the famous Pahadi temple of Ranchi, religious and social organizations of the city performed grand Mahaarti of Pahadi Baba like last year. Chief guest Go Seva Commission Chairman Rajiv Ranjan Prasad, Youth Commission Chairman Kumar Gaurav and Rajya Sabha MP representative Somvit Maji and special guest Raman Singh Bunty attended. After the Mahaarti, the entire hill complex reverberated with the chanting of Bol Bam. Kheer Mahaprasad was distributed among a large number of devotees. Now on next Monday there will be evening Mahaarti. The campus will resound with the sound of bells. Let us tell you that the evening Maha Aarti will be performed in different ways on all the eight Mondays. Mahaarti will be performed with 101 lamps of Pahadi Baba.

His contribution was especially in the evening Mahaarti

On the first Monday of Sawan, a grand Maha Aarti took place near the famous hill temple of Ranchi. In this Nand Kishore Singh Chandel, Satyendra Singh, Shaileshwar Dayal Singh, Deepak Ojha, Vinay Singh, Sunil Yadav, Nishant Yadav, Shubhashish Chatterjee, Ashok Yadav, Sanjit Singh, Shivaji Singh, Jitendra Singh, Sachin Kumar, Rakhi Kaur, Ujjwal Kumar Sinha, Sunil Singh, Amit Singh Chandel, Rana Singh, Nitin Sirmour, Kunwar Yes Singh Parmar, Kshitij, Rajeev Pandey, Shivam, Arpit, Surendra Singh, Shubham, Vivek Kumar, Rahul Kumar Singh.

