Sawan 2023: On the second day, 31 thousand devotees offered water in the criminal court of Dumka, the area covered with Kanwariyas

Sawan 2023: On Wednesday, on the second day of the world famous state Shravani fair festival 2023, 31 thousand female and male Kanwaris performed Baba’s Jalabhishek and did Sparsh Puja. The doors of the temple opened at around 2.53 in the Brahma Muhurta. After the official worship, the entire temple complex reverberated with the chants of Har Har Mahadev, Jai Baba Faujdarinath, Bol Bam etc. from 4.30 pm. Devotees started offering water on Baba. The police forces made the Kanwariyas enter the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in a queue. The queue of kanwariyas remained limited till Shivganga Peed, passing through Sanskar Mandap. The doors of the temple were closed for half an hour in the evening. After this the process of offering water started, it continued till late evening.

Kanwariya area

The temple premises, the Shivganga Ghat and the fair premises were full of Kanwariyas since 3 in the morning. Female and male Kanwaris wished good luck by offering water on Baba Faujdarinath. Female and male devotees queued up and offered water to Baba. The sight of Bholenath’s adornment in Sawan is amazing. Wishes are fulfilled just by darshan. In the temple premises, the officials allowed the queue of Kanwariyas to enter the sanctum sanctorum smoothly.

393 Kanwariyas bought the tokens of Shyyadarshanam

On the second day of the fair, 393 tokens were sold under the system of early viewing. Devotees took a receipt of Rs.300 in the temple office and offered accessible water in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple from the Shyyadarshanam gate. With this arrangement, the temple management got an income of one lakh 17 thousand 900 rupees. The Kanwariyas expressed happiness over the better arrangements for early Darshanam.

Earned Rs 2,24,480

The temple trust committee earned an income of Rs 2,24,480. An income of Rs 1,06,580 in cash and Rs one lakh 17 thousand 900 was received from other sources from the sanctum sanctorum Golak. Silver coin 10 grams 4 pieces sold. And one kilo 415 grams of silver was received from the temple sanctum sanctorum Golak.

There will be no special rituals throughout Sawan

During the Shravani Mela, the temple management has issued a notification not to decorate the Basukinath temple during the day for a month. After nine o’clock in the night, 11 adornments will be done together with the official adornment. Along with this, Abhishek, Phulayas will also not be allowed during this period. There will be no marriage rituals in the temple during Sawan. The doors of the temple will open after two in the morning. Kanwariyas will be able to perform Jalabhishek at the time of official worship.