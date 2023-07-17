Sawan 2023: On the second Monday of Sawan, the grand Mahaarti of Pahadi Baba with 101 lamps and bells, devotees swing

Ranchi: On the second Monday of Sawan, at the main gate of Ranchi’s famous Pahadi temple, a grand Mahaarti was performed by all the religious and social organizations of Ranchi city with 101 lamps of Pahadi Baba along with bells. Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Mahua Maji, former Deputy Mayor of Ranchi Municipal Corporation Sanjay Vijayvargiya, Rajya Sabha MP representative Somvit Maji, Bhartendu Kumar were the chief guests of Monday’s Mahaarti. After the Mahaarti, the entire hill complex reverberated with the chanting of Bol Bam. Let us tell you that on the first Monday of Sawan, a grand Mahaarti of Pahadi Baba was performed by religious and social organizations at the main gate of Pahadi Mandir in Ranchi like last year. Chief guest Go Seva Commission Chairman Rajiv Ranjan Prasad, Youth Commission Chairman Kumar Gaurav and Rajya Sabha MP representative Somvit Maji and special guest Raman Singh Bunty attended. Nand Kishore Singh Chandel says that on every Monday of Sawan, a grand Mahaarti of Pahadi Baba will be performed. The most important thing is that all grand Mahaartis will be organized in different ways.

Distribution of Kheer Mahaprasad among devotees

After the grand Mahaarti of Pahadi Baba, Kheer Mahaprasad was distributed among hundreds of devotees. Now on the next Monday evening, a grand Mahaarti will be performed by blowing conch shells. Today, a large number of women and men were present in the Mahaarti with bells. Along with this, all the devotees danced on the songs of Baba Bholenath.

Sawan 2023: On the first Monday of Sawan, the grand Mahaarti of Pahadi Baba with 101 lamps, the campus echoed with the chanting of Bol Bam

His special contribution in the evening Mahaarti

His contribution was especially in today’s evening Mahaarti. Nand Kishore Singh Chandel, Satyendra Singh, Rajkumar Singh, Deepak Ojha, Virendra Singh, Vinay Singh, Sunil Yadav, Bunty Yadav, Shubhashish Chatterjee, Ashok Yadav, Gulshan Middha, Aman Verma, Sanjit Singh, Shivaji Singh, Pankaj Singh, Jitendra Singh, Sachin Kumar, Ujjwal Kumar Sinha, Amar Singh, Girija Shankar Pediwal, Rakhi, Shubham Chowdhary, Amit Singh Chandel, TK Mukherjee. Along with this, Neetu Singh, Shilpi Kumari Verma, Pooja Kumari, Summi Verma, Jyoti Singh, Swapna Chatterjee, Veena Shree, Neetu Bajaj, Amrita Sharma contributed in the event among women.

Explainer: How has the life of more than 30 thousand women of Jharkhand changed? Bone-liquor is no longer sold

Grand Maha Aarti was held on the first Monday of Sawan

On the first Monday of Sawan, like last year, grand Mahaarti of Pahadi Baba was performed by religious and social organizations at the main gate of Pahadi Mandir in Ranchi. Chief guest Go Seva Commission Chairman Rajiv Ranjan Prasad, Youth Commission Chairman Kumar Gaurav and Rajya Sabha MP representative Somvit Maji and special guest Raman Singh Bunty attended. After the Mahaarti, the entire hill complex was resounding with the chanting of Bol Bam. Kheer Mahaprasad was distributed among a large number of devotees. Let us tell you that the evening Maha Aarti will be performed in different ways on all the eight Mondays. Mahaarti will be performed with 101 lamps of Pahadi Baba.

A panchayat of Jharkhand had issued an order to stop ration and water, officers reached the village, then the matter was resolved like this

He had a special contribution in the evening Mahaarti

On the first Monday of Sawan, a grand Maha Aarti took place near the famous hill temple of Ranchi. In this Nand Kishore Singh Chandel, Satyendra Singh, Shaileshwar Dayal Singh, Deepak Ojha, Vinay Singh, Sunil Yadav, Nishant Yadav, Shubhashish Chatterjee, Ashok Yadav, Sanjit Singh, Shivaji Singh, Jitendra Singh, Sachin Kumar, Rakhi Kaur, Ujjwal Kumar Sinha, Sunil Singh, Amit Singh Chandel, Rana Singh, Nitin Sirmour, Kunwar Yes Singh Parmar, Kshitij, Rajeev Pandey, Shivam, Arpit, Surendra Singh, Shubham, Vivek Kumar, Rahul Kumar Singh.

CM Hemant Soren unveils Hero Asian Hockey Championship trophy, launches ‘Pass the Ball Trophy Tour’ campaign

He had an important contribution in women

Women devotees include Suchita Singh, Neetu Singh, Shilpi Kumari Verma, Muskan Pathak, Pooja Kumari, Summi Verma, Jyoti Singh, Swapna Chatterjee, Veena, Neetu Bajaj, Amrita Sharma, Madhu Singh, Nibha Singh, Babita Singh, Sunita Sharma, Lakshmi, Prabha Sharma, Pinky Sharma, Manju Singh, Reena, Sweety Singh, Kumkum Gupta, Poonam Jaiswal were present.

Shravani Mela 2023: Purushottam month and Bangla Sawan from July 18, Belpatra exhibition will be held in Baba temple today )Pahari Baba temple