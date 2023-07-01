Sawan 2023: Sawan is of two months, know which Mondays to fast and which not? 4 Monday fasting only will be valid

Sawan 2023: This time Sawan Somwari fast will be completed in two phases. The first phase will be from July 4 to 17, Malmas from July 18 to August 16 and then Shravan again from August 17 to August 31. Please tell that due to the excess month of Sawan, it will be of two months i.e. 58 days, but the rituals performed in the month of Shravan will be completed in two phases. In which the Krishna Paksha of the first 15 days will be recognized and after that the Shukla Paksha of the second 15 days will be valid. Only the Monday fasts observed in these two phases will be valid. Read further which Monday fasts are valid and which are not.

Sawan 2023: Sawan Somvar fast will be observed at different times

In the first phase, from 4th to 17th July, in which two Sawan Somwari fasts will be observed-

First Sawan Monday fast – 10 July

Second Sawan Monday fast – July 17

Meanwhile, Malmas will start from 18th July and will continue till 16th August. In which Monday fasts will not be valid.

In the second phase, Sawan is from 17th August to 31st August, in this also two Sawan Somwari fasts will be observed-

Third Sawan Monday fast – 21 August

Fourth Sawan Monday fast – 28 August

Sawan 2023: What happens to Malmas

Jyotishacharya of Baidyanathdham Pandit Nand Kishore Mudgal told that according to Panchang, Malmas falls once in three years. It is also called Adhik Maas or Purushottam Maas. On the other hand, the lunar month in which there is no Sankranti of the Sun, that month is called Malmas. Auspicious work is prohibited for the whole 1 month due to Malmas. Malmas is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Worshiping Lord Vishnu during this period gives auspicious results.

Sawan 2023: This yoga is being formed after 19 years

Jyotishacharya of Baidyanath Dham told that this Malmas was lying last 19 years back in the month of Sawan. That is, in 2004 Sawan was 2 months old. After that, in 2023, there is a Malmas in Sawan. Malmas will start from 18th July and end on 16th August.

