Sawan 2023: Sawan is starting from July 4, will these changes be due to more months? Know the recognition and importance

Sawan 2023: According to the Hindu calendar, the fifth month of the year is Shravan. This time the month of Shravan is starting from 04th July and it will end on 31st August i.e. this year the month of Sawan will last for 58 days. It is called the month of rainy season. The variety of festivals is the identity of India’s uniqueness, the Monday falling in the month of Shravan i.e. Sawan is called Sawan Monday, especially in this month unmarried girls observe fast for Lord Shiva. The month of Sawan is considered the month of love and enthusiasm. In this month, the newly-wed bride swings at her maternal home and talks about her love with her friends. In order to strengthen the thread of love, Lord Shiva is worshiped in different ways in this month, which pleases Mahadev. Keeps his devotee happy.

Learn the rules of more months in the month of Shravan

According to astrology, the transition of Sun from one zodiac sign to another is called Sankranti. Lord Surya stays in a zodiac sign for about 30 days, in which month the Sun does not transit, it is called Malmas i.e. Adhik Maas or Purushottam Maas. Doing auspicious works like marriage, naming, housewarming in Malmas or Adhikamas is prohibited. Donate as much as possible in this month. Due to the Purushottam month in the month of Savan, Shiva devotees get an opportunity to worship Shiva specially.

Rudrabhishek can be done every day even in the month of Sawan

Rudrabhishek of Shiva can be done every day in Malmas. In Rudrabhishek, anoint with water, milk, curd, pure ghee, honey, sugar, sugarcane juice etc.

since when is more month

According to astrological calculations, Adhik Maas will start from July 18, 2023 and will continue till August 16, 2023. The lord of this month is Lord Vishnu. Those who do charity, their home will be full of wealth, all sins will be destroyed and all their stalled works will be completed.

What not to do in Malmas

Don’t do any auspicious work like marriage, new business, new job, construction of new building, mundan rites in Malmas. All the works done in this month become useless, they do not give any happiness. There is no peace in the house built at this time.

