Sawan 2023: Sawan starts from today, decorated pagodas, increased brightness of markets

Jamshedpur: The month of Sawan, the favorite month of Lord Shiva, is starting from today. Regarding this, electrical decorations have been done in various pagodas and temples. Most of the temples will open at five in the morning. After this there will be Jalabhishek throughout the day. Rudrabhishek and special worship is being prepared in many temples. On the other hand, the brightness of the markets has also increased due to Sawan. The market is flooded with saffron clothes and worship material.

main temple

Pardih Kali Temple

Gate will open: 4:00 am

Rudrabhishek at the tomb: 9:00 am

Sri Sri Sakchi Shiva Temple

Gate will open: 6:00 am

Bhole Baba’s makeup: 5:00 pm

Mahiman Path by Eleven Pandits: 7:30 PM

Guru Purnima: Sadhguru Kashiram Ji Sharma’s grand makeup in Shri Shyam Temple, Sankirtan done with Ganesh Vandana

Sheetla Mata Temple Sakchi

Gate will open: 5:00 pm

Panchamrit bath and makeup worship: 5:00 pm

Rankini Temple Kadma

Gate will open: 5:00 am

(Note: July 9th is the consecration day of the Shiva temple. On this day special worship and Rudrabhishek will be done by the Pandits of Banaras)

Jharkhand’s former minister and MLA Saryu Rai performed Ramarcha Puja, will perform Rudrabhishek of Lord Shiva on the first day of Sawan

Manokamna Temple Sakchi

Gate will open: 5:00 am

Rudrabhishek: 7:00 am

(Note: Maharudrabhishek will be held on every Monday from 4 pm)

Father Stan Swamy Martyrdom Day: Tribute meeting will be held in front of Raj Bhavan on July 5, Resolution Day will be celebrated in Jharkhand 2023 start date and end date in hindi