Sawan 2023: Sawan starts from today, know how you can order Prasad of Kashi Vishwanath Dham online

Sawan 2023: The month of Sawan has started from today i.e. July 4, 2023. In this holy month, devotees from India and abroad come to visit Shri Kashi Vishwanath of Banaras. If you are unable to come to Baba’s court this year, then now you can get Baba’s prasad sitting at home. Yes, devotees can now get Baba’s prasad sitting at home as blessings. For this you have to do only one thing. Let’s know the complete details.

How to get Prasad of Kashi Vishwanath Temple

If you want to get Prasad of Kashi Vishwanath Temple while sitting at home, then you will have to spend only Rs 251 for this. Krishna Kumar Yadav, Postmaster General of Varanasi Zone, said that under the MoU signed between Kashi Vishwanath Temple and the Department of Posts, any devotee can take Prasad of Baba Vishwanath through the Department of Posts.

What will be in the Prasad of Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Prasad of Kashi Vishwanath temple includes a picture of Kashi Vishwanath, rosary of 108 Rudraksh, Shiv Chalisa, Mahamrityunjaya Yantra, Belpatra, Raksha Sutra with Baba Vishwanath’s coin, Bhabhuti, Bhasma, Prasad of dry fruits and picture of Mata Annapurna.

Kashi Vishwanath will give grand darshan in Sawan, Mangala Aarti becomes expensive, devotees will be welcomed with flowers

Kashi Vishwanath Online Prasad

If you are not able to come to Kashi Vishwanath temple in the year 2023 during Sawan, then you can get Baba Vishwanath’s prasad sitting at home. For this you only have to go to your nearest post office. Here you have to send an electronic money order of Rs 251 in the name of Senior Superintendent Post Office, Varanasi (East) Circle 221001. After this money order you will get prasad through speed post through postal department.

