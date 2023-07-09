Sawan 2023: Shravani festival will start in Baba Garibnath from today, royal palanquin will come out on the lines of Ujjain Mahakal

Sawan 2023: On the first Monday of Sawan, more than 50 thousand devotees are expected to visit the court of Baba Garibnath in Muzaffarpur. In view of this, Shravani festival will be started at DN High School at 4 pm today. Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Alok Mehta, District In-charge Minister cum Art Culture and Youth Affairs Minister Jitendra Rai and IT Minister Israel Mansuri will be present in the programme. Apart from this, all MLAs and MLCs will also be present. The stage will be operated by Gopal Falak. During this religious and cultural program will also be presented. On the occasion of inauguration, Shivam Sundaram Memorial under the editorship of Trust member Gopal Falak and environment-oriented souvenir under the editorship of SDO Gyan Prakash will also be inaugurated. After this, Kanwariyas will perform Jalabhishek to Baba.

Arrangements have been made for Kanwariyas to stay here

This time arrangements have been made for the stay of Kanwariyas in RDS College, RBTS College and DN School. Argha has been set up near the main gate of Garibnath temple for offering water to Kanwariyas. Argha will be held here from the afternoon of every Sunday of Sawan to the afternoon of Monday. Entry of all types of vehicles from Fakuli to Ramdayalu Nagar will be closed till Monday due to Shravani Mela. Buses and all types of vehicles going to Patna will ply via Kazinda-Mahua. Magistrate and police force have been deployed to ensure its compliance.

Teacher candidates upset due to slow BPSC site, ‘sitting in cafe since night’, can the date of application be extended?

Wrist Band for Postal Conveyors

This time, the administration has given wristbands to the postal workers at Pahleja Ghat itself. The color of the wrist band will change every Monday. The district administration has decided to change the color so that no one can misuse the band on the second and third Monday.

Mahakal Seva Dal will take out special palanquin

Mahakal Seva Dal will take out a royal palanquin journey on the lines of Ujjain on Sunday. President Akash Chowdhary told that at three o’clock in the afternoon from Sikandarpur Seedhighat, a palanquin yatra will start after worshiping old Gandak Mata, Bholenath, which will reach Baba Garibnath Dham from Durgasthan via Saraiyaganj Tower, Jawaharlal Road, Kalyani, Harisabha. Patron Prabhat Kumar told that the royal palanquin journey will see wonderful tableaux of many gods and goddesses along with different forms of Lord Bholenath. Ramesh Ratnakar told that the yatra will be accompanied by music and music, in which the 51-member Mahakal members will be seen dancing Jhal-Damru wearing white ganji and red dhoti.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vlvHdcAZ8EI)