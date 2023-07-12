Sawan 2023: The court of Faujdarinath Baba echoed with the chants of Har Har Mahadev, 36 thousand Kanwariyas offered water

Basukinath: On Wednesday, on the ninth day of the State Shravani fair festival, there was a crowd of kanwariyas in the court of Baba Faujdarinath. The temple premises, Shivganga Ghat and the fair premises were full of Kanwariyas since early morning. After the official worship, the doors of the sanctum sanctorum were opened for the devotees. According to the temple management, 36,000 Kanwariyas offered water to Baba Faujdarinath and wished them well. The temple premises resounded with the praise of Baba. Female and male devotees queued up and offered water to Baba.

Seeing the faith of Kanwariyas

In the temple premises, the officials allowed the queue of Kanwariyas to enter the sanctum sanctorum smoothly. The reverence, devotion and faith of the Kanwariyas was being created just by seeing them. The queue of Kanwariyas was limited till Sanskar Mandap, Falahari Dharamshala, Shivganga. Shiv devotee Kanwariyas poured water at the water offering counter near the temple Sankirtanshala. According to the temple management, 3 thousand devotees took advantage of the water offering counter. The water poured here directly falls on the Shivling in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple through a pipe. Ashutosh Ojha, the in-charge cum executive officer of the temple, along with the police officer, remained engaged in better arrangements in the temple.

Earned Rs 5,25,780

The Shiv Mandir Trust Committee earned an income of Rs 5 lakh 25 thousand 780 from various sources on Wednesday. 90,500 cash was received from the temple donation box and Rs.28,500 from the sanctum sanctorum Golak. The temple earned 53 grams of silver from Golak, Rs 3,93,600 from other sources and Rs 13,180 from donation receipts. The amount coming out of Golak was counted under the supervision of CCTV and officer in the temple administrative building.

1312 Kanwariyas did quick Darshanam

On Wednesday, 1312 devotees offered accessible water to Baba Faujdarinath under the early Darshanam system. Under this arrangement, the temple trust committee earned an income of Rs 3 lakh 93 thousand 600. Under this, the Kanwariyas have to deduct a coupon of Rs.300 from the temple office. The said devotee gets entry into the temple premises from the temple lion gate. Devotees enter the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and offer water through a special gate located in the temple premises. According to the temple management, Kanwarias are happy with this arrangement. 10 coins of ten grams of silver and one coin of five grams of silver were sold. The Kanwariyas expressed happiness over the better arrangements for early Darshanam.