Sawan 2023: To get the blessings of Mahadev in Sawan, visit these temples

Sawan 2023: After just a few days, the holy month of Sawan is about to begin. Devotees worship Bholenath throughout this month. It is believed that if devotees worship Mahadev with a true heart, all their wishes are fulfilled. Devotees eagerly wait for this month.

It is said that worshiping Mahadev every day in the month of Sawan brings happiness, peace and prosperity in the house. In this month, a huge crowd of devotees throngs every Shiva temple. On this special occasion, devotees consider themselves lucky by visiting and worshiping Shiva. In such a situation, we will tell you about some famous Shiva temples of the country, where you can visit Bholenath.

Kailash Temple, Maharashtra

Located in Ellora, it is considered one of the best Shiva temples in India. It is also known as Kailash Temple of Ellora. It is said that stones weighing about 40 thousand tonnes were cut in the construction of this temple. It is one of the 34 temples present in Ellora. This temple was built in the 8th century. Do visit this temple in Sawan.

Murudeshwara Temple, Karnataka

The Murudeshwar temple located in northern Karnataka is very popular among the devotees. This place is famous for the second tallest statue of Lord Shiva. The main attraction of this temple is the beautiful landscape around it. A 20-storey temple dedicated to Lord Shiva has been built near the idol. A lift has also been built near the temple so that tourists can enjoy a spectacular view of the huge statue.

Lingaraja Temple, Odisha

You can also plan to visit the Lingaraj temple in Sawan. This is one of the main Shiva temples of the country. This is the biggest temple of Bhubaneswar. It is said that this temple was built by the Somvanshi dynasty. The time of Sawan is considered good for visiting this temple.

Somnath Temple, Kathiawar

The Somnath temple located in Gujarat is also one of the 12 Jyotirlingas. This temple is considered to be the first Jyotirlinga among the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva. This temple situated at Triveni Sangam is situated on the beach in Kathiawar region of Gujarat. Devotees come here in large numbers in Sawan.