Sawan 2023: Today is the first Monday of Purushottam month, the influx of devotees in Baba temple, the early Darshanam system will continue

Sawan 2023: Before the first Monday of Purushottam month and the third Monday of Savan, there was an influx of Kanwariyas in Babadham. On Sunday, devotees were seen coming towards Babadham in Kanwaria Path in groups. Despite the humid heat, the enthusiasm of the devotees did not decrease and as the day progressed, the number of Kanwariyas increased. Considering the increasing number of Kanwariyas, there is a possibility of huge crowd on Monday.

Before this, like every day, on Sunday, the doors of Baba Mandir opened at 3:15 am. Prior to this, according to the prevailing tradition, after performing daily worship in Maa Kali’s temple, Baba entered the temple and started Kancha Jal Puja. After this, Sardari Puja was performed according to Shodshopachar method of Baba Bholenath. At the same time, from 4:06 in the morning, water offering was started for common Kanwaris through Argha. Before the gates opened, the queue of Kanwariyas had reached till Pandit Shivram Jha Chowk. As soon as the doors opened, the queue got reduced to the Q Complex. The devotees were being allowed to enter from the Hanuman Mandir Chowk itself till around eight in the morning. At the same time, when the crowd reduced, the arrangement to send Kanwariyas from Mansarovar overbridge to the sanctum sanctorum continued.

For the convenience of the devotees who came on the first Monday of Purushottam month and Bangla Shravan, on the instructions of temple administrator cum DC Manjunath Bhajantri, arrangements for early Darshanam will continue on Monday. Under this arrangement, coupons are being made available to Kanwariyas at the rate of Rs.500. Devotees who want to avoid queues and crowds or want to worship soon due to other reasons, can avail the benefit of offering water by entering the sanctum sanctorum through the temple administrative building.

The Municipal Commissioner has gathered the team of Municipal Corporation regarding the first Monday of Malmas and Bangla Sawan. Corporation workers were engaged in all the eight zones built in the corporation area since Sunday morning. For this, all the in-charges have been asked to pay special attention in their respective areas. Municipal Commissioner Shailendra Kumar Lal said that special care is being taken to ensure that the devotees of Shiva do not face any problem. For this, the zonal in-charge has been asked to remain alert in all the zonal offices. They have been asked to pay special attention to water, electricity and cleanliness in the Mela area. On receiving any complaint, immediate action has been taken to solve the problem.

Giridih’s constable (790) Shambhu Kumar, who was deputed in Deoghar district force at the State Shravani Mela, has been suspended by Deoghar SP Subhash Chandra Jat on charges of being found absent from his duty without any notice. Along with this, information has also been given to Giridih SP. It has also ordered to start a departmental inquiry into the allegation leveled against Shambhu. It should be known that police officers and jawans from all over the state have been sent on duty to Deoghar for the State Shravani Mela. Action has been taken against many police officers and jawans for negligence in work.

On the other hand, the Dwadash Jyotirlingam Spiritual Darshan Mela organized by Prajapati Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya at Agrasen Bhawan, Kundu Bungalow in Madhupur has created a devotional atmosphere. Dr. Devanand Prakash and Dr. Neeta Agarwal were present as guests. In the program, Dr. Piyush, who came from Jamshedpur, gave important information about the fear prevailing in human life and the disease caused by waste inside the body and the spiritual treatment to eliminate it. The former minister said that everyone gets an opportunity to understand and know spirituality through this kind of spiritual philosophy fair. He told everyone to connect with spirituality. Join spirituality for freedom from greed, attachment, illusion, body, for the sacrifice of physical pleasures. Attractive dance and songs were presented by the younger sisters in the programme. Like everyday, Rajyogini Preeti didi made her practice Rajyoga meditation. Aarti Manglik program was presented by the brothers and sisters of the organization. Prasad was distributed among all. Ghanshyam Jalan, Babita, Naresh, Umesh, Ranjit, Poonam, Neelu, Malti Sinha, Anita, Gayatri, Saroj, Snehlata, Manju, Renu, Bina, Asha, Sharmili, Parvati, Subhash Karna etc. were devotees on the occasion.

