Sawan 2023: Worship Lord Shiva according to zodiac signs, all wishes will be fulfilled and happiness and prosperity will remain

Sawan 2023: The worship of Lord Shiva in the month of Shravan is considered to be of special importance. This time the importance has increased due to the excess month. Lord Shiva becomes very happy if Bholenath is worshiped according to his zodiac sign in the month of Sawan. According to Acharya Ashima Mahant Jyotishacharya, all wishes are fulfilled by worshiping Bhole Shankar in the month of Sawan according to the zodiac sign. Let’s know how the people of which zodiac sign should worship Bhole Shankar…

Abhishek by mixing honey in raw milk of Aries cow

The people of Aries zodiac should do Abhishek of Lord Shiva by mixing honey in raw cow’s milk, after that sandalwood and white flowers should be offered. Shiva devotee with Aries sign should chant the mantra ‘Om Namah Shivay’ 11, 21, 51 and 108 times according to devotion. By doing this, Bhole Baba fulfills all the wishes.

Abhishek with curd of Taurus

The people of Taurus should anoint Shiv Shankar with curd. By anointing with curd, the person gets the chance of getting wealth, animal, house and vehicle. Apart from this, white flowers and belpatra should be offered. This gives solution to all the problems of life.

Do consecration with sugarcane juice of Gemini

People of Gemini zodiac should anoint Bholenath with sugarcane juice, it is believed that by anointing with sugarcane juice every day throughout the month of Sawan, Bholenath fulfills all their wishes soon, in addition to this, the people of this zodiac should offer Bhang, Dhatura, and Belpatra to Lord Shiva, should also recite Shiva Chalisa.

Abhishek by mixing sugar in Cancer zodiac milk

The people of Cancer zodiac should anoint Bholenath with sugar in milk, it calms the mind and inspires to do auspicious works. Along with this, white flowers of figs, datura and belpatra should also be offered to Lord Shiva. Along with this, reciting Rudrashtak will also be auspicious.

Anointing with water containing honey and jaggery for Leo zodiac sign

People of Leo zodiac sign should anoint Bholenath with water containing honey or jaggery. Kaner flower and red colored sandalwood should be offered to Lord Shiva. Kheer made of jaggery and rice can be offered. This is very auspicious. By worshiping Lord Shiva at the time of sunrise, all wishes are fulfilled quickly. Mahamrityunjaya mantra should be chanted. This removes all health related problems.

Do consecration with sugarcane juice of Virgo

People of Virgo zodiac should anoint Shambhunath with sugarcane juice. Apart from this, offer Bhang, Durva, Paan and Belpatra to Shivji and chant ‘Om Namah Shivay Mantra’, your wishes will be fulfilled soon. It would also be better to recite Shiv Chalisa.

Do Abhishek with the ghee of a Libra zodiac sign

People of Libra zodiac should anoint Lord Shiva with cow’s ghee, perfume or scented oil or milk mixed with sugar candy. White flowers should also be offered to Lord Shiva in worship. Prasad of curd, honey or Shrikhand should be offered. By chanting Sahastranaam of Lord Shiva, happiness-prosperity and Lakshmi will come in life.

People with Scorpio zodiac sign should do Jalabhishek with Panchamrit and honey.

The people of Scorpio zodiac should anoint Lord Shiva with Panchamrit or water containing honey. Red flowers, red sandalwood should also be offered to Lord Shiva. Offering belpatra or root of vine plant also gives success in works. Reciting Rudrashtak will also be beneficial.

Mix yellow sandalwood in the milk of Sagittarius and do Abhishek

The people of Sagittarius zodiac should anoint Bholenath by mixing yellow sandalwood in milk. Apart from this, yellow colored flowers or marigold flowers should be offered. Offering kheer will also be auspicious. Chant Om Namah Shivay and recite Shiv Chalisa.

Do consecration with Ganga water of Capricorn

People of Capricorn zodiac should anoint Bholeshankar with coconut water or Ganges water. By doing this the native will get success in all his works. While meditating on Trimbakeshwar, Lord Shiva should be offered Belpatra, Dhutra, Shami flowers, Bhang and Ashtagandh. Saturn’s pain ends by offering sweets made of urad. Make sure to offer blue lotus flower to God.

Aquarians should do Jalabhishek with these things

The people of Aquarius should anoint Lord Shankar with coconut water, mustard oil or sesame oil every day in the month of Sawan. Apart from this, Shivashtak should be recited. Due to this, the bad deeds of the natives will be made. Along with this, there will be an increase in wealth and prosperity. Offer Shami’s flowers in worship. With the grace of Lord Shiva, it reduces the pain of Shani.

Pisces people should do Jalabhishek with saffron mixed water

Pisces people should perform Jalabhishek of Bholenath with saffron mixed water throughout the monsoon, apart from this Panchamrit, curd, milk and yellow flowers should be used in the worship of Shankarji. Along with this ‘Om Namah Shivay’ should be chanted. Reciting Shiv Chalisa will also be auspicious. This removes all the tension of life.