Sawan boom from home to market, travel agency business increased by 50%, garlic-onion free kitchen...

The glory of the holy month of Sawan has started appearing from Guru Purnima itself. There is reverence for Sawan from home to market. Faithful people have taken a pledge to give up non-vegetarian food for two months. Garlic-onion free food has started being prepared in homes. Here, in the restaurants of the city, delicious dishes are being prepared without onion and garlic.

garlic-onion all off

Parvati Devi of Mandroja Chowk said that due to Guru Purnima on Monday, non-vegetarian food has been stopped a day before Sawan. Now the preparation of vegetables containing garlic and onions has also stopped at home. On the other hand, Ramdulari Sinha of Tilkamanjhi Hanuman Path told that the whole house has been washed at his place in view of Sawan. Along with this, all kinds of cleaning has been done, so that there is complete purity in the house. Kamlesh Dubey, the manager of the eatery located near Station Chowk, told that whether it is Navratra, Chhath or the whole month of Sawan, cooking of non-vegetarian food is stopped at his place.

Sawan special thali is arranged

Here, the director of Metro Plaza restaurant, Sachin Raj told that keeping in view of Sawan, arrangements have been made for Sawan special thali. Dishes will be made without garlic and onion in both the months of Sawan, so that no devotee will face any problem in eating here. Sawan special thali is available here for 200 to 250 rupees. At the same time, the preparation of non-vegetarian food has stopped even in small and medium eateries of the city. Metro Mirchi 0.2 director Bunty Sharma told that he has a special facility regarding Sawan. There is a Sawan special thali for Rs.250.

Travel agency business increased by 50 percent

The business of travel agencies to go to Deoghar and Basukinath in Sawan has increased by 50 percent. Sanjeev Singh, director of Singh Travels, told that the business has increased up to 50 percent, but a little less than due diligence. The booking gets fulfilled in Lagan.

