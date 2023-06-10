Sawan Date 2023: A rare coincidence is being made this year after 19 years, Sawan will last for 59 days.

Sawan 2023 Date and Shubh Muhurat: According to the Hindu calendar, the month of Sawan is dedicated to Mahadev, the God of Gods. After 19 years, in the year 2023, a very rare coincidence is taking place on Sawan. This month is also considered very holy. This time the month of Sawan is going to be special, because it will last for about 2 months. In such a situation, it is bound to happen that people will get one month extra time for devotion to God.

Sawan 2023: When is Sawan starting?

This time the month of Sawan is starting from 04th July, which will end on 31st August on the full moon day. That is, Sawan will last for a total of 59 days. Let us tell you that this time in the month of Sawan, Malmas is also falling after 19 years.

Sawan 2023: Know what the calculation of Hindu Panchang says

According to astrologers, the Hindu Panchang is calculated from the movements of the Sun and the Moon. Please tell that solar month is of 365 days and moon month is of 354 days. The difference of 11 years is thirty three days in every 3 years, which is called Adhikamas. Due to which it is falling in this year (2023).

Sawan 2023: Worship method

While worshiping Shivling at night, keep your face towards north direction. On the other hand, while chanting mantras of Lord Shiva, keep your face towards east or north direction. Consecrate Shivling with milk and definitely offer Belpatra, Dhatura, Bhang to them. Always keep the Shivling in an open and well-lit place. Do not sit in the north direction while worshiping. Use sesame oil in worship. Offer betel nut, punch nectar, coconut and vine leaves while chanting mantras. If you are observing a fast, recite the story of Sawan Vrat and also chant Mahamrityunjaya Mantra. After the worship is over in the evening, do Parana and have normal food.