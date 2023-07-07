Sawan First Somvar 2023: When is the first Monday of Sawan? See here worship method, importance and mantra

Sawan First Somvar 2023: The holy month of Sawan has started from 4th July. According to the Panchang, this time Sawan will be of 2 months and the devotees of Shiva will worship Lord Shiva for the whole 2 months. On the other hand, a fast will be observed for 8 Mondays in Sawan. Actually, this year Sawan will be of 59 days whereas usually every year the month of Sawan is of 30 days. Such a coincidence has happened after 19 years, in which Sawan will be of 2 months. Let us know when the fast will be observed on the first Monday of Sawan.

When is the first Monday of Sawan?

According to Hindu Panchang, the month of Sawan has started from 4th July. At the same time, the month of Sawan will end on 31 August. Due to the fall of Malmas this year, there will be a total of 59 days of Sawan. For this, there will be a total of 8 Mondays in the month of Sawan. Of these, the first Monday is on 10th July and the last Monday is on 28th August.

How to worship during Sawan Somvar Vrat

During the fast of Sawan Monday, worship Lord Shiva by offering Akshat, white, flowers, sandalwood, cannabis, dhatura, cow’s milk, incense, lamp, panchamrit, supari and belpatra etc. in the evening. Now anoint Bhole Nath with Panchamrit, as well as chant the mantra ‘Om Namah Shivay’. Along with Bholenath, worship Maa Parvati and Ganesha as well.

Timing of Rudrabhishek on the first Monday of Sawan

According to astrology, whenever there is Panchak or Bhadra period, there is no restriction on worshiping during that time. Lord Shiva is the Kaal of Kaal Mahakaal. All the planets and constellations work under him. That’s why you can fast and worship Shiva on this whole day without any doubt. That’s why there is no problem if there is Panchak on this day.

