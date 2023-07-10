Sawan First Somvar Mantra 2023: Chant these mantras on the first Monday of Sawan, you will get special blessings of Bholenath

Sawan First Somvar Mantra 2023: The fast on the first Monday of Sawan is being observed today i.e. on 10th July. In the entire month of Shravan, the devotees of Shiva remain engrossed in the devotion of Baba Bhole. Monday’s day is dedicated to Lord Bholenath. At the same time, in Sanatan Dharma, the importance of the Monday fast that falls in Sawan has also been told. Some special mantras have been told in astrology to get rid of all the troubles of life and to please Bhole Baba quickly. So let’s know which mantras are considered fruitful to chant in those Sawan Somwar Vrats…

Chanting of which mantras during fasting is considered fruitful.

Please Bholenath with these mantras on Sawan Monday

Mantra to please Bholenath before starting the worship-

Namah: Shambhavay cha Mayobhavay cha Namah Shankaraya cha Mayaskaray cha Namah Shivay cha Shivtaray cha. इशानः सर्वविध्यानामिश्वरः सर्वभूतानां ब्राम्हाधिपतिमहिर्बम्हणोधपतिर्बम्हा शिवो मे अस्तु सदाशिवोम।

Basic Mantra of Lord Shiva

Om Namah Shivay Mantra dear to Lord Shiva Om Namo Bhagwate Dakshinamurttaye Mahayam Medha Prayachha Swaha. Namo Neelkanthaya. Om Parvatipataye Namah.

Mahamrityunjaya Mantra

Om Trimbakam Yajamahe Sugandhi Pushtivardhanam. उर्वरुकमिव बधननांमृत्योरमुक्षिया ममृत्तात

Rudra Gayatri Mantra

Om Tatpurushaya Vidmahe Mahadevaya Dhimahi Tanno Rudra: Prachodayat ॥

Disclaimer: The accuracy or reliability of any information/material/calculations contained in this article is not guaranteed. This information has been collected from various mediums/astrologers/almanacs/discourses/beliefs/scriptures and has been conveyed to you. Our aim is only to provide information, its users should take it as mere information. In addition, the responsibility of any use thereof shall rest with the user himself.