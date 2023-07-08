Sawan First Somwar 2023 Live Updates: Please Lord Shiva on the first Monday of Sawan, details including worship method

Sawan First Monday 2023: Sawan Puja Samagri

Gangajal, water, milk, curd, honey, ghee, sugar, panchamrit, janeu, cloth, sandalwood, roli, akshat, belpatra, fruit, vijaya, aak, dhatura, kamal gaha, paan, betel nut, cloves for Shiva worship in Sawan , Use cardamom, panch mewa, dhoop, deep, gulal, abeer, perfume camphor etc.

Sawan First Monday 2023: Amazing coincidence in Sawan after 19 years

After 19 years, such a coincidence has happened in which, Sawan will be of full 59 days. In the year 2023, Adhikamas is falling during the month of Sawan, so by worshiping in these 2 months, along with Lord Shiva, the blessings of Shri Hari Vishnu ji will also be showered.

Sawan 2023: Importance of Sawan

Shiv ji is worshiped the most in Sawan as compared to other deities. This whole month is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is said that in the month of Sawan, Goddess Parvati started penance to get Lord Shiva as her husband. Pleased with the penance, Lord Shiva appeared and gave a boon to fulfill the wish of the goddess. This is the reason that wishes are fulfilled soon by worshiping Shiva in Sawan. Apart from Mondays in Sawan, worship of Shiva on many important dates like Pradosh Vrat, Sawan Shivratri etc. has been considered very fruitful.