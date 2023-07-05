sawan mela maa jagat janani different from all in baba baidyanath dham deoghar worship by tantrik method jbj

Worship is done by Tantric method

As soon as you enter the premises of Maa Jagatjanani temple, on the left side, a statue of Maa Jagatjanani in padmashan posture of two feet white marble is installed. Apart from this, a black stone statue of Maa Sankashta, who removes sorrow and distress, is installed a little inside on the right side. Apart from this, idols of many other gods and goddesses are installed. Here Maa Jagat Janani and Maa Sandhya are worshiped in tantric method. Devotees can worship the mother throughout the years. On Maghi Purnima special worship and grand adornment of the mother is done by the Bhairav ​​Ojha family. As soon as they enter this temple of Baba Dham, the descendants of Bhairo Ojha family sit on their thrones to perform Sankalp Puja to their host.