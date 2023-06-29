Sawan month will start from July 4, due to Adhikamas this time there will be eight Mondays

Moradabad, 29 June (Hindustan Times). Pandit Surendra Sharma, director and astrologer of Shri Hari Jyotish Sansthan near Mata Mandir Linepar, Moradabad told that this time the holy month of Shravan will start from July 4 and the month of Sawan will end on August 31. Due to Adhikamas, this time the month of Sawan will be of 59 days instead of 30 days and there will be not four but eight Mondays for devotional worship of Mahadev, the God of Gods.

Pandit Sharma told that according to Shastras, Puranas and Vedas, the month of Sawan is dedicated to Baba Bholenath. The holy month of Shravan is considered the best time to worship Lord Shiva and seek his blessings. This time the month of Shravan is considered very special, because this time the month of Sawan will not be of 30 but of 59 days. This time the devotees of Mahadev will get not four but eight Mondays to worship him. This is happening because according to the Hindu Panchang Vikram Samvat 2080, Adhik Maas is falling this year which will have full 13 months. He told that such a coincidence is happening after 19 years.

According to the Vedic calendar, the year is of 354 days on the basis of solar month and lunar month, while the solar month is of 365 days. In such a situation, there is a total difference of 11 days between the two and after every 3 years this difference becomes 33 days, which is known as Adhik Maas. For this reason, Shravan will be of two months. Pandit Sharma told that this time Manikanchan Yoga is being formed in the month of Sawan which is very rare. This time the festival of Raksha Bandhan will also be celebrated in Malmas itself.

Mondays of Sawan month-

1st Monday 10th July, 2nd Monday 17th July, 3rd Monday 24th July, 4th Monday 31st July, 5th Monday 7th August, 6th Monday 14th August, 7th Monday 21st August, 8th Monday 28th August.

What is Malmas?

Jyotishacharya Pandit Sharma said that behind the increase in the month of Sawan this year, there is Malmas i.e. more months. According to the scriptures, the month in which Surya Sankranti does not fall and a month i.e. 1 month is prepared by combining increasing and decreasing dates, that month is called Malmas or Adhik Maas and Purushottam Maas. During this auspicious and auspicious works like marriage, house warming, shaving etc. are not done. However, remembering and worshiping God in Malmas is considered auspicious. The charity done in Adhik Maas is also linked to the purification of the soul and the purity of the mind.

Worship method of Sawan month-

Pandit Sharma told that in the month of Sawan, take a bath early in the morning on Monday and wear clean clothes. After this, take a pledge to keep fast and offer Gangajal to Shivling and Shiva family at any temple or home. After this, do Jalabhishek of Lord Shiva while chanting Om Namah Shivay mantra. Apart from this, offer white flowers, akshat, white sandalwood, cannabis, dhatura, cow’s milk, incense, panchamrit, betel nut, betel leaf etc. on Shivling.