sawan rashifal 2023 worship lord bholenath according to zodiac sign blessings to be remain bml

Sawan Rashifal 2023: The month of Sawan is a very auspicious month, the month of Sawan is considered special for the worship of Lord Shiva. Worshiping Lord Shiva in this month gives auspicious results. Rudrabhishek of Lord Shiva has special importance in this month, so by doing Rudrabhishek on Monday, Lord Shiva’s blessings can be obtained. Durva, the fruit of Shamipatra Dhatur, cannabis and quince are offered to Mahadev. This time, two Shuddha Sawan have been on Krishna Paksha Monday and two Shuddha Sawan have been on Shukla Paksha Monday, there will be four Mondays in Adhikamas i.e. Purshotam month. According to astrology, if anointing of Shiva is done according to the zodiac, then it is very effective.