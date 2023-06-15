Sawan Somwar 2023: This year a rare coincidence is being made in the month of Sawan, fasting will be observed on 8 Mondays

Sawan Somwar 2023: This year the month of Sawan is going to start from 4th July. The year 2023 is going to be very special because this year the month of Sawan will last for 2 months, along with this many wonderful and rare coincidences are also going to happen this year. Actually, this year the month of Sawan will not last for one but two months. It is being said that such a rare coincidence has happened after about 19 years, when Sawan will be of 59 days, not 30.

Why Sawan is of 2 months in 2023?

Every year Sawan used to be of one month only but this time it is of 2 months. It should be known that this time in the month of Sawan, there is Malmas or Adhikamas. Because of this, Sawan will be of 2 months. From July 18 to August 16, Sawan will be Adhikamas. Monday worship has special significance in Sawan, because Monday is dedicated to Lord Shiva. This time there will be 8 Mondays in Sawan instead of 4.

Significance of Sawan Somvar Vrat

Monday of the month of Sawan is considered very important because both the month of Sawan and Monday are dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is believed that fasting on Sawan Monday, worshiping Lord Shiva, consecrating Shivling gives immense happiness, wealth, respect etc. in life. Sawan Monday fast is observed to get desired groom. Unmarried girls fast on Sawan Somvar to get desired husband. By fasting and worshiping on Sawan Monday, Lord Shiva gets pleased and fulfills all the wishes.

sawan somvar 2023 list

1st Monday – 10th July 2023 2nd Monday – 17th July 2023 3rd Monday – 24th July 2023 4th Monday – 31st July 2023 5th Monday – 07th August 2023 6th Monday – 14th August 2023 7th Monday – 21st August 8th Monday – 28th August