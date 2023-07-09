Sawan Somwar 2023: Today is the first Monday of Sawan in Revati Nakshatra, the fast of fourteen Mondays also starts from today.

The month of Sawan has started from July 4. Shiva devotees are drenched in the devotion of Bhole. Due to this, a crowd of devotees is being seen in temples and religious places. Sawan Krishna Ashtami will be the first Monday on 10th July. Due to this, there is enthusiasm among those who buy belpatra, flower-garland, dhatura, bhang, seasonal fruits in the markets. Special decorations have been done in the temples. Devotees will perform Jalabhishek throughout the day in pagodas and Shringar Puja will be held in the evening.

Pagoda of Patna decorated

The pagodas of the capital are fully decorated for the first Monday. The temples are decorated with colorful lights. Lakhs of Shiva devotees will perform Jalabhishek on Monday. For this, Boring Road Square Shiv Temple, Panch Mandir Boring Canal Road, Khajpura Shiv Temple, Panchshiv Temple (Kankarbagh), Jaleshwar Mahadev Temple, Vijay Nagar (Hanuman Nagar) Mansa Puran Temple, Pataliputra Sai Temple and other temples have been made available for Shiva devotees. Decorated with flowers and lights.

Temple located at Daroga Rai Path, Patna

Pandit Rakesh Jha told that on Monday, married women will get unbroken good fortune by worshiping Shiva-Parvati. The residents of Mithila will also perform body worship in their homes. Mangala Gauri will also be duly worshipped.

coincidence of eight Mondays

Due to Malmas in the month of Sawan, there will be two months of Sawan and there will be a total of eight Mondays in it. The first Monday will be on 10th July, then the last Monday will be on 28th August. Four Mondays will fall in July and four Mondays in August.

Temple at Boring Road, Patna

Rudrabhishek will be done in temples

On the first Monday, special preparations have been made for Rudrabhishek of Lord Shiva in pagodas and temples. 45 Shiva devotees will perform the ritual of Rudrabhishek at Mahavir Mandir located at Patna Junction. There it will run from five in the morning till ten in the night.

Fulteshwar Shiva is established in Shri Gaudiya Math

Fulteshwar Shiv ji is established in Shri Gaudiya Math located in Mithapur. The first Monday of Shravan will be celebrated with pomp. Here the whole temple is decorated with flowers and electric color lighting. Math spokesperson Vishwajit Das told that every year thousands of devotees from nearby places come here to offer water, milk and worship. Good arrangements have been made by the temple for the convenience of the devotees in worship. In the late evening, a grand aarti, abhisheka of Lord Shiva will be performed by the priests of the temple. Hundreds of Shiva devotees will participate in this.

