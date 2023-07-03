Sawan, the month of devotion to Shiva, starts from today, Garibnath temple of Muzaffarpur ready for Kanwariyas and devotees

Muzaffarpur: Sawan, the month of faith of the devotees, is starting from Tuesday. Due to Malmas, this time Sawan will be of 59 days. Such a coincidence has come after 19 years. There will be eight Mondays in two months. Sawan will remain till 31 August. The first Monday will be on 10th July and the last Monday will be on 28th August. This year Raksha Bandhan will fall on 31 August. Astrologer Pt. Prabhat Mishra said that from July 18 to August 16, Sawan will be in Malmas. By performing Jalabhishek of Shivling in this month, wishes are fulfilled and blessings of Lord Shiva are received. Happiness and prosperity is achieved by performing Rudrabhishek, Ramarcha Pujan, Ramcharit Manas Path, Ramdhun Kirtan and Havan Yagya in Sawan. Due to Malmas, this time Chaturmas will be of five months instead of four months. Auspicious works will start from Devotthan Ekadashi on 24th November. However, Bhoomi Pujan and Griha Pravesh can be done in Sawan also.

Eight Mondays of this Sawan

Sawan first Monday 10 July

Second Monday July 17

Third Monday 24 July

Fourth Monday 31 July

fifth monday 7 august

Sixth Monday 14 August

Seventh Monday August 21

Eighth Monday 28 August

West Champaran: Killing a teenager, cutting the body into two pieces and throwing it on the railway track, police is investigating

Garibnath temple ready, barricading fixed

Arrangements have been made in Garibnath temple for water anointing of Kanwariyas and devotees in Sawan. The barricading has been fixed here. Along with this, CCTV camera, light and sound have also been repaired. The head priest of the temple Pt. Vinay Pathak said that the preparations for the temple are complete regarding Sawan. This time also Kanwariyas will perform Jalabhishek through Argha. Argha will be installed near the main gate of the temple in the afternoon on every Sunday of Sawan. Along with this, a big LED TV will also be installed, so that the Kanwariyas can watch Gangajal being offered to Baba. On every Monday of Sawan, Baba Garibnath will be decorated with flowers, belpatra, fruits and rice.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rITxeBVMl5U) )sawan the month of siva