Sawan: Yogi government laid red carpet for Shiva devotees coming to Kashi, honored Kanwariyas by showering flowers

Varanasi. On the first Monday of the month of Shravan, flowers were showered by helicopter for the first time in the grand Kashi Vishwanath temple. On behalf of the Yogi government, flowers were showered on the devotees of Shiva by laying a red carpet. Apart from this, the government showered flowers on the devotees of Shiva on the Markandeya Mahadev and Prayagraj-Varanasi-Kavandia road from the helicopter. Devotees had started queuing since Sunday night to have Baba’s darshan. On Monday, devotees of Shiva have reached Kashi from far away to bow their heads in the court of Rajarajeshwar Kashi Puradhipati Lord Vishweshwar. Till 6 pm, more than 4 lakh Shiva devotees have marked their presence in Baba’s court.

Kanwariyas were honored by showering flowers

In view of this crowd of faith, concrete and strict arrangements have been made for facilities and security in Kashi Vishwanath Dham on the instructions of the Yogi government. On Monday, the city of Shiva, Kashi was seen colored in the saffron color of the Kanwariyas. On the first Monday of Sawan, the crowd of faith that gathered in Kashi started appearing in Banaras in the form of an unbroken queue since late Sunday night. After Mangala Aarti in the morning, as soon as the door of Baba Vishwanath’s temple was opened for common devotees, the feet of the devotees moved towards Baba’s threshold. Devotees of Shiva offered Ksheer-Neer by bowing their heads in Baba’s court with full devotion.

Flowers were showered by helicopter on Kanwariya Marg as well

On the other hand, around 12 noon, on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, when flowers were showered on Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Markandeya Mahadev and Prayagraj-Varanasi Kanwaria road by helicopter, the devotees of Shiva became happy. After the flower shower from the helicopter, the whole of Kashi echoed with the chants of Har Har Mahadev and Bol Bam. Traditionally in the morning, the Yadav brothers wished for the welfare of the world by filling water in a silver urn and performing Jalabhishek of Baba. During this, proper arrangements were made by the administration so that the Yadav brothers do not face any kind of problem.

Devotees thronged the pagodas of Gorakhpur since morning, Nath Nagri echoed with the chants of Har Har Mahadev

Yogi government laid red carpet for devotees coming to Kashi

Chief Executive Officer of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham Temple Sunil Verma said that last year in 2022, a record 5,76,573 visitors had visited on the first Monday of Sawan. This year, on the first Monday of Sawan till 6 pm, 4,19,169 devotees had visited. It is estimated that on the first Monday of Sawan, about 6 lakh devotees can have darshan, which will be a record till date after the construction of Dham. Devotees are counted through the head scan machine installed at the four gates of the temple. The figures will be released late night by the temple administration.

