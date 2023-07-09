Sawan’s first Monday today, 16 women thronged to buy makeup, know the importance and beliefs

The month of Sawan is considered best to please Lord Shiva Shambhu. This time Sawan is being of two months. By the way, Sawan has started from July 4 itself, which will end on August 31. In such a situation, devotees have more time this time for Shiva Puja. Today is the first Monday. From the market of the city to the pagoda are ready with this. The markets are echoing with the tinkling of green bangles. Sawan songs and swings are pleasing to the women with scattered drops of rain. No one wants to miss this opportunity and wants to fill every color inside himself. Everyone is busy in welcoming the greenery and the first Monday of Sawan in their own style. On the first Monday, women were seen shopping for colorful sarees to green bangles and Solah Shringar.

The tinkling of green bangles echoed in the market

In this month of greenery, the tinkling of green bangles echoed all around. Married women necessarily wear green bangles on this occasion. It is considered a symbol of Suhag. It is believed that wearing green bangles in Sawan brings happiness in the life of a married woman. In view of this, from the main market of the capital Patna to the footpath shops and stalls, there is a lot of collection of green bangles. Plain glass green bangles are being sold for Rs.40 and work bangles for Rs.100-200. Bangle sellers say that the sale of bangles has picked up as soon as the monsoon begins.

latest designer bangles demand

In the month of Sawan, along with traditional bangles, latest designer bangles are also being sold in the market. Bangles made of golden dots, stones, light green glass, kundan, pearls and common metals are in great demand in the market. Apart from this, green glass bangles have also remained the first choice of women. Bangle wholesaler Ankit Agarwal told that keeping in view the demand of bangles, three to four lots of goods have been ordered this time. Bangle set, Evergreen plain and Kamdar bangles of glass, Fancy bangles, Multiple bangles set, Lahti set are available in every range.

price of bangles

Plain Glass Bangles : ~30 (box)

Fashion Bangles : ~100-200

Green Bangle Sets: ~ 200 – 300

Lahthi set : ~ 500-800

Fancy Bangles : ~150-200

Shravani Fair 2023: Vow sought from Mahadev for husband’s recovery, now going to Baidhnath Dham while giving punishment

Green colored sarees became everyone’s favorite

Saree businessman Rajesh Makharia says, as soon as the monsoon arrives, greenery spreads from green colored sarees to the cloth market as well. Because this month, Sawan Mela, Sawan Milan are organized at various places. The theme of most of the programs remains green. In such a situation, women shop for green sarees to look trendy. These sarees are being contrasted with simple and heavy blouses. Be it western or ethnic wear, women are keeping up with the latest fashion trends. This year, there is a good demand for Kora silk sarees among women in Sawan. Traders say that this time the demand for green silk, Banarasi green silk, lehariya and bandhej green sarees is good among women. Apart from this, there is a demand for chiffon sarees, lehariya chiffon sarees, dola, chanderi silk organza sarees. The range of sarees is available in the market from Rs 800 to Rs 18-25 thousand.

There was a demand for Monday’s worship material

Flowers, five fruits, five nuts, gems, gold, silver, dakshina, utensils of worship, curd, pure ghee, honey, Ganges water, holy water, five juice, perfume, scented roli, molly janeu, five sweets, bilvapatra, datura, Bhang, jujube, mango manjari, mandar flower, raw milk of cow, camphor, incense, lamp, cotton, malayagiri, sandalwood, makeup ingredients of Shiva and Maa Parvati.

Shravani Fair 2023: Today is the first Monday of Sawan, Ajgaivinagri became saffron, Kanwariyas left for Deoghar dancing and singing

Importance and beliefs of 16 adornments in Sawan

According to Puranas, Solah Shringar is done to bring happiness and prosperity in the house. Solah Shringar has also been mentioned in Rigveda and it has been said that Solah Shringar not only enhances beauty but also enhances fortune. It is also directly related to the scriptures, in which it is said that women should live in the house with full decorum. This is so that honor and prestige remain in the house. Women follow them from head to toe and wear one or the other auspicious symbol like bindi, vermilion, kajal, mehndi, gajra to apply on hair, mang tika, nath, earrings, red-green bangles, ring, waistband, armlet, Nettle wears anklets.

16 makeup

1. Bindi: The color or kumkum applied between the brows is considered to be the symbol of the third eye of Lord Shiva.

2. Vermilion: Lucky women fill vermilion in prayer for the long life of their husbands.

3. Mascara: Kajal is the makeup of the eyes. This increases the beauty of the eyes and protects from evil eyes.

4. Mehndi: It is believed that the thicker the henna on the hands, the more her husband loves her.

5. Wedding Dress: At the time of marriage, there is a kind of cloth worn by the bride adorned with zari.

6. Gajra: According to beliefs, Gajra gives patience and freshness to the bride.

7. Demand Commentary: Maang tika is a symbol of fame and fortune of a woman.

8. Nath: The Nath of married women increases the health and wealth of the husband.

9. Karnphool: It is considered essential to wear earrings in the ears. Without this the makeup of a woman remains incomplete.

10. Mangal Sutra: It attracts positive energy towards itself and keeps the heart and mind of a woman calm.

11. Armlet: This ornament having the shape of a bracelet is made of gold or silver.

12. Bracelets and Bangles: Gold bracelets and bangles are the symbols of luck and prosperity of husband and wife.

13. Ring : It is considered a symbol of mutual love and trust between husband and wife.

14. Waistband: The waistband is a symbol of the fact that the bride is now the mistress of her house.

15. Nettle: It is considered auspicious and necessary for women to wear nettles on their toes.

16. Anklets: Anklets on the feet of a woman are a symbol of prosperity.