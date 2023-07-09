Sawan’s first Monday today, special arrangement in Baba Vishwanath Dham, crowd of devotees gathered in pagodas of the state

Lucknow. Today is the first Monday of Sawan. There is a flood of faith in the temples. From Haridwar to Kashi Vishwanath temple, a flood of devotees is visible. The first Monday of this 59-day Sawan is July 10 i.e. today. Due to the first Monday, a huge crowd of devotees is being seen in the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. On the first Monday of the month of Shravan, a huge crowd of devotees has gathered in the Kashi Vishwanath temple. This time, arrangements have been made for wheelchairs, free e-rickshaws for disabled and elderly devotees. Efforts will be made to give darshan to the coming devotees in 30 minutes.

Special arrangement for devotees

On the instructions of CM Yogi Adityanath, orders have been given to keep all the arrangements in check. Special arrangements have been made for Baba’s darshan. Flowers will be showered on the red carpet for the devotees. There will also be live telecast of Baba Vishwanath’s darshan through big LED TV at many places around Baba Vishwanath Dham. During this, drinking water, fan and cooler have been arranged for the devotees in view of the heat. Along with this, special measures have been taken to prevent rain.

Ayodhya Ramnagari engrossed in devotion to Shiva

Ayodhya Ramnagari is engrossed in devotion to Shiva. Cheers of every bomb are echoing in the city of Ram. On the first Monday of Sawan, the devotees of Lord Shiva gathered in the city of Ram. Shiva devotees are worshiping Lord Bholenath and doing Jalabhishek in ancient pagodas. On the other hand, due to the first Monday of Sawan, a crowd of devotees has also gathered in Hanumangarhi. The chants of ‘Bol Bam’ have started echoing in Ram Nagri since morning. Om Namah Shivay, Har Har Mahadev are echoing in the pagodas. Due to the first Monday of Sawan, thousands of devotees are seen.

