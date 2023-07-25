‘Say whatever you want Modi ji, but this is ‘INDIA’, Rahul Gandhi’s retort on the Prime Minister

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he targeted the opposition alliance ‘Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance’ (India). The former Congress president sarcastically said that whatever the Prime Minister may say about this alliance, but it is ‘India’, which will help heal Manipur and wipe the tears of every woman and child. Further, Rahul Gandhi also said that this opposition alliance is engaged in rebuilding the concept of India in Manipur.

What did PM Modi say

Let us tell you that Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday termed the opposition alliance ‘India’ as the most ‘directionless’ alliance of the country so far. Not only this, he cited names like East India Company and Indian Mujahideen and said that people cannot be misled just by using the name of the country. The Prime Minister said the above things while addressing the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting.

NDA will win in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Several sources present at the BJP parliamentary party meeting said that PM Modi criticized the opposition amid the ongoing Parliament impasse and expressed confidence that the ruling NDA is certain to get a third consecutive term after victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi told that the Prime Minister referred to the ‘frustrated and disappointed’ behavior of the opposition. According to sources, PM Modi said that even the main opposition party Indian National Congress was named by an Englishman AO Hume.

Call us whatever you want, Mr. Modi. We are INDIA. We will help heal Manipur and wipe the tears of every woman and child. We will bring back love and peace for all her people. We will rebuild the idea of ​​India in Manipur.

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 25, 2023



The British also formed the East India Company

Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke to the media after the meeting and said that PM Modi has made a very big comment. The Indian National Congress was formed by an Englishman. The East India Company was also formed by the British. Nowadays people keep the names of Indian Mujahideen and Indian People’s Front as well… then they put face to face, the truth is something else.

‘PM Modi is not concerned about atrocities on women’, said Mallikarjun Kharge

The opposition named the alliance India

BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri quoted the Prime Minister as saying that those who want to break the country also have names like East India Company and Indian Mujahideen, but people cannot be misled by these gimmicks. Let us tell you that the opposition parties had announced their alliance on July 18 after a meeting held in Bengaluru recently. The alliance was named ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’ (India).