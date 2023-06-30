Sayoni Ghosh reached ED office in teacher recruitment case, ED’s inquiry continues

The names of many people are involved in the teacher recruitment scam case in West Bengal. Among them is the name of Trinamool Youth Congress leader Sayoni Ghosh. In such a situation, on Friday, Sayoni Ghosh appeared at the office of the investigating agency at CGO Complex, Kolkata, at about 11.25 am. Significantly, the ED had sent summons to Sayoni Ghosh to come to the office on Tuesday itself. At present, the interrogation of Sayoni Ghosh is going on by the ED officials. However, for the first time, ED has summoned Sayoni Ghosh.

Sayoni said: I will answer all the questions of Idi

Coming to the CGO Complex, Sayoni Ghosh said that I have been called on 48 hours’ notice. I was busy campaigning for the Panchayat elections, but I had to come to meet him when Idi called him. Will cooperate 100 percent with ED officials in the investigation matter.

West Bengal Breaking news Live: Sayoni Ghosh reached ED office for questioning in teacher recruitment case

Sayoni Ghosh is being questioned on these allegations

* According to sources, he may be questioned about some suspicious financial transactions and links with arrested TMC youth leader Kuntal Ghosh.

According to ED sources, Sayoni’s name came to the fore during the investigation of Kuntal’s property. According to the Central Investigation Agency, the ED is interrogating young Trinamool leader Sayoni Ghosh in the same connection.

*If sources are to be believed, ED has got hold of some WhatsApp chats between expelled Youth Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh and Sayoni Ghosh. Kuntal Ghosh is currently in judicial custody for his alleged involvement in the school recruitment case. Apart from this, some banking transactions related to the purchase of property have been found between Sayoni Ghosh and Kuntal Ghosh. Which can be inquired about.

