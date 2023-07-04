Sayoni Ghosh will not campaign for Panchayat elections even today, know the reason

Preparations are going on from the side of the party regarding the Panchayat elections to be held in West Bengal. On the other hand, State President of Trinamool Youth Congress Sayoni Ghosh was not campaigning for the party for a long time. However, on Tuesday i.e. today, the party included Sayoni Ghosh’s name in the campaign table. But Trinamool leader Sayoni Ghosh did not go for campaigning. According to the information received, Sayoni Ghosh does not want to be a part of the election campaign due to ill health of her mother. After the name appeared in the list in the morning, many people were curious to know whether Sayoni is joining the campaign or not. Significantly, Sayoni had last campaigned in Monteshwar in East Burdwan district about a week ago.

Will sayoni go to ED office tomorrow

According to ED sources, Sayoni has been called to ask questions regarding some documents. As of now, it is not certain whether Sayoni will carry the documents herself or send them through her lawyer in the ‘changed circumstances’. Significantly, till now Sayoni has been interrogated by the ED team for 11 hours on last Friday in the teacher recruitment scam. ED has again summoned Sayoni for questioning on Wednesday. Although Sayoni has already made it clear that if the Central Investigation Agency calls me 100 times for investigation, I will go 100 times. I will help them 100 percent in the enquiry.

Sayoni Ghosh will not campaign for Panchayat elections, name is not in Trinamool’s list

Sayoni can do election campaign on Thursday

Panchayat elections are to be held on Saturday. In such a situation, it is being speculated that Sayoni will be able to campaign for the election on Thursday after the ED’s inquiry is over on Wednesday. According to the information received from the sources, by sending Sayoni on a campaign, the ruling party is trying to give another message to the public that the party is not at all worried about ED’s questioning of Sayoni.

Sayoni Ghosh is now in the eyes of CBI after IDI, may interrogate her soon