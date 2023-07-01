Sayoni’s property is being investigated by ED, ED will question again on July 5

Trinamool Youth Congress state president cum Tollywood actress Sayoni Ghosh was questioned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials for nearly 11 hours on Friday at the Central Investigation Agency’s office at CGO Complex, Salt Lake, as part of its probe into the teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal. Was. A day after this, ie on Saturday, the ED has summoned Ghosh again next week for questioning. According to sources, he has been asked to appear at the ED office here at around 11 am on July 5.

Sayoni’s property under ED investigation

Actually Sayoni’s property is under the scanner of ED. There are also two flats of Ghosh and his mother. The Central Investigation Agency has come to know about his two flats in Golf Green area. The cost of one of these has been estimated at around Rs 80 lakh, while the cost of the other is said to be around Rs 35 lakh. On behalf of ED, information about the facts and documents related to the purchase of flat from Ghosh has been sought.

ED suspects financial transactions between Kuntal and Sayoni

Kuntal Ghosh, who was expelled from Trinamool in teacher recruitment scam, has already been arrested. During the raid in his house, some documents related to financial transactions have also been found in the hands of ED. ED suspects that there might have been financial transactions between Kuntal and Sayoni. To find out the same thing, Ghosh was questioned by the Central Investigation Agency last Friday. It has also come to the fore that Ghosh has not answered many of the ED’s questions. However, after the interrogation of ED, Sayoni had definitely said that she would fully cooperate with the Central Investigation Agency in the investigation and if she was called again for questioning, then she would appear before them.

