SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Today is the last date to apply for these posts in State Bank of India, know salary details

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: State Bank of India (SBI) will close the application process for Specialist Cadre Officer posts on regular basis today. Eligible candidates can apply online through the Bank’s official website bank.sbi/careers and sbi.co.in. The last date to apply is June 5, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 4 posts in the organization.

SBI SCO Vacancy 2023

Company Secretary- MMGS-III: 2 Posts

Company Secretary- MMGS-II: 2 Posts

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 Pay Scale

MMGS-III: Rs.(63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230)

MMGS-II: Rs.(48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810)

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Company Secretary- MMGS-III: Must be a member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

Company Secretary- MMGS-II: Must be a member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply: 5 June 2023

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Candidates can apply through official website bank.sbi/web/careers/current-openings or sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 notification