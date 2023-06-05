SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Today is the last date to apply for these posts in State Bank of India, know salary details

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: State Bank of India (SBI) will close the application process for Specialist Cadre Officer posts on regular basis today. Eligible candidates can apply online through the Bank’s official website bank.sbi/careers and sbi.co.in. The last date to apply is June 5, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 4 posts in the organization.
SBI SCO Vacancy 2023
Company Secretary- MMGS-III: 2 Posts
Company Secretary- MMGS-II: 2 Posts
SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 Pay Scale
MMGS-III: Rs.(63840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230)
MMGS-II: Rs.(48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810)
SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Company Secretary- MMGS-III: Must be a member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).
Company Secretary- MMGS-II: Must be a member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).
SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply: 5 June 2023
SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: How to apply
Candidates can apply through official website bank.sbi/web/careers/current-openings or sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings.
SBI SCO Recruitment 2023 notification
