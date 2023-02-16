SBU conducted searches in the building of the Ukrainian Football Association

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) began conducting searches in the administrative building of the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF), known as the Football House. This was announced on February 16 by Ukrainian journalist Konstantin Andriyuk.

“And this is not just some superficial inspection, the searches are very serious. Our sources report that one of the UAF employees was taken out of the premises in handcuffs,” Andriyuk said in his Telegram channel.

Other details are not yet known.

Earlier, on November 29, 2002, the Pechorsky District Court in Kyiv arrested Andriy Pavelko, president of the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF), for two months. The preventive measure was chosen until January 22, 2023, but he was released on bail in the amount of 9.88 million hryvnia (16.44 million rubles), the amount was paid by the UAF.

It was clarified that Pavelko’s arrest was related to a criminal case on the misuse of funds allocated as international assistance for the construction of an artificial grass plant.

